A group of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel in a dinghy. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

This is the shocking moment a migrant abandoned a child in the sea off the coast of France while he scrambled onto a small boat bound for the UK.

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The migrant can be seen clutching a baby in a lifejacket and wading through the waves. A large wave splashes over their heads and the infant appears to be overwhelmed by the sea and unable to make it to the raft. So the man leaves the child, who is unable to swim or stay afloat alone, floating in the water to be picked up by French rescuers. The man then tries to scramble on board the nearby dinghy, which already has dozens of people on board, with more in the water desperately trying to get on.

A child left behind, injured in the water, while his father gets onto the boat and leaves French lifeguards to save him.



What kind of father does that?



Crashing waves. Chaos. A child struggling in the water, while his own father boards the boat rather than staying to protect… pic.twitter.com/cS5rR6Px0w — The Nowhere Photographer (@thenowherephoto) September 24, 2026

The footage was filmed on the day nearly 800 small boat migrants made it to Britain. It comes after a Cabinet minister admitted that not every migrant boat can be intercepted - in the wake of two boats landing undetected on British shores within two days. The Home Office recorded 781 arrivals in 10 boats on Wednesday, suggesting an average of 78 people per boat. This takes the provisional total for Channel crossings for the year so far to 18,565. This is down 42% on this time last year (32,188), and 26% below the figure at this stage in 2024 (25,165). Read more: Three charged with assaulting emergency worker after migrant boat protest Read more: Fury as second migrant boat reaches Kent in two days without being intercepted: Home Secretary orders urgent review

Earlier, Education Secretary Lucy Powell said “(you) can’t stop everything all of the time”, the day after 21 people were detained when a boat evaded Border Force to reach the beach of Samphire Hoe in Dover. It was the second undetected landing in two days, following a dinghy making it to shore at Folkestone on Monday morning. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who has ordered an urgent review by the Border Security Command, said the failure to intercept the two boats was “not acceptable”. Ms Powell echoed that language on Thursday but suggested not all crossings could be prevented. Asked if the situation was embarrassing for the Government, she responded: “(You) can’t stop everything all of the time. “Of course, it’s a concern. That’s why the Home Secretary has demanded and ordered this urgent review, because this is not what we want to see. This is not acceptable. “But the overall picture is an improving picture. It is hard, difficult work that requires constant, constant effort by our border forces, our security services, police, our partnerships with France and other countries.

BREAKING



781 illegal migrants invaded Britain yesterday.



But don’t worry, Andy Burnham is making a TikTok.



Reform will deploy the Royal Navy and stop the boats. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 24, 2026

“This is a mammoth and huge task, which is now starting to reap some dividends. But of course, you know where there are still issues arising, we must absolutely tackle them.” Pressed on Good Morning Britain whether she stood by her statement, Ms Powell said: “I think you’re just taking that completely out of context. “We are clamping down on small boat crossings every single day… we are sucking the oxygen out of it, we are taking steps, and there are many, many steps. “It’s not an easy thing to do to just turn on a switch, turn off a switch overnight. We have to constantly evolve.” Most of the thousands of migrants crossing the Channel are brought to shore by Border Security Command and a small proportion by RNLI boats. Before Monday, no small boat arrivals to the UK coast without an escort had been officially recorded since September 6, 2025. Uncontrolled landings are so rare that last year’s incident was the only other one recorded since the Home Office began keeping data in 2023. It will come as a blow to Border Security Command, which had suggested they were a thing of the past thanks to new surveillance technology and improved resources.

Ms Mahmood said on Wednesday that “even one” uncontrolled landing is “one too many”, and that the urgent review she had ordered would look into “what must be done to ensure it doesn’t happen again”. Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Labour have admitted they will never stop the boats. “Keir Starmer’s pledge to ‘smash the gangs’ was always a farce, and open-borders Burnham has learnt absolutely nothing from his predecessor. “The only way to stop the crossings is to deport all illegal immigrants on arrival, and only the Conservatives have a plan to do that.” Fellow Tory frontbencher Helen Whately accused Andy Burnham’s Government of being “incredibly weak on illegal immigration”. She added: “They should have stopped the boats, they have failed.”

‘No hotels, no benefits, no court case, no asylum claim, no nothing.’

@CPhilpOfficial says ‘our entire legal structure’ is to blame for the small boats crisis. pic.twitter.com/gykv68NwmJ — LBC (@LBC) September 24, 2026