Fayaz Khan made the threat between October 12 and 15 last year in a TikTok video. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A small boat migrant with a terrifying AK-47 face tattoo has been jailed for five years after he threatened to kill Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in a "chilling" video.

Fayaz Khan made the threat between October 12 and 15 last year in a TikTok clip – which Mr Farage described as "pretty chilling". Southwark Crown Court heard he gave British police a fake name - Fayaz Khan - and said he was aged 26. But Swedish authorities believe he is called Fayaz Husseini, aged 31. The court was told he gave a different name because he has "enemies he did not want to find him", but Prosecutor Peter Ratliff said it is "more likely he has given a false name because of his record in Sweden". Khan was sentenced to five years on Tuesday for making threats to kill, for which he was found guilty following a trial last week, and for entering the UK illegally. The migrant was heard shouting "you wanna be prime minster and you f*** my life" at Mr Farage as he was removed from the dock after the sentencing. "I want to go back to Afghanistan, send me back to Afghanistan, my family is in Afghanistan," he yelled out in court. He was one of 65 migrants on board a black rigid inflatable boat that had entered UK waters crossing the Channel from France, the court heard. Mr Ratliff said: "The defendant livestreamed the recording of his crossing which appears to have gathered a large online viewing."

Nigel Farage appeared at Southwark Crown Court, south London, for the sentencing of Fayaz Khan. Picture: PA

Jurors had been told that Khan had a “very large presence online” with his videos on TikTok, under the username “madapasa” – which attracted hundreds of thousands of views. He had told officers who had arrested him after he illegally entered the UK that “no-one had mentioned that method of travel is illegal”, the court heard. Mr Ratliff told the court Khan had said he would have voluntarily claimed asylum had he not been intercepted. The prosecutor also said Khan shared his journey to the UK from Sweden on TikTok to “show the difficulty of the trip”. His criminal history in Sweden was read to the court, including convictions for carrying a knife in a public place and threatening behaviour. Mr Ratliff said records suggest Khan had been convicted of 17 offences on 12 separate occasions. The prosecution said there were multiple low level offences, including some involving drugs. He has also been convicted of using threatening behaviour towards a public servant, carrying a knife in a public place, vandalism, and a separate offence of using threatening behaviour. Speaking about the threats made by Khan in a video, Mr Farage said: “Given his proximity to guns and love of guns, I was genuinely worried.” The Reform UK leader added: “He says he’s coming to England and he’s going to shoot me.” Speaking outside the court following the verdict, Mr Farage said: ““I suppose we call that a win”. He added: “It was about the maximum sentence that could possibly be given, five years, given the scale of the offence. And I thank Justice Steyn. I thank the judge for saying what she said.“ "But the fact is that in 18 months time this violent criminal, somebody with 17 convictions in Sweden, in 18 months time he will be in this country, living in a house of multiple occupancy or a hotel, free to walk the streets whilst his asylum claim is judged.”

Nigel Farage outside Southwark Crown Court. Picture: PA