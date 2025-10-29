Shafiullah Rasooli, 29, was convicted earlier this month and is now awaiting sentence

Shafiullah Rasooli appeared appeared at Margate Magistrates’ Court on October 21 where it was heard the probation report had not been completed and couldn’t be done until at least December 3. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

An Afghan asylum seeker who overstayed his right to be in the UK and sexually assaulted two women as he delivered food to their doorsteps has been named.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shafiullah Rasooli used his friend's registration details to carry out work as a delivery driver in and around Maidstone in Kent. But on two separate occasions in July, he sexually assaulted two customers. The Afghan national was later identified and charged with three counts of sexual assault, two of which were against the same victim. Read more: Small boat migrant jailed for life for stabbing bank customer to death in unprovoked random attack Read more: Dog walker, 49, who died in Uxbridge stabbing named after Afghan national 'who came to UK in truck' arrested

Appeared at Margate Magistrates Court earlier this month, he denied the allegations, claiming that 'hugging to the side' was a common method of saying goodbye in his home country. However, the 29-year-old was found guilty of all the charges. He then appeared at the same court a few weeks later where it was heard a pre-sentence report could not yet be completed. Terry Knox, prosecuting, told the hearing: "He's an immigration overstayer and now his application to stay (longer) has now been formally rejected. "He came to (one victim's) address and she recognised him from (delivering food) two weeks earlier. "He then steps over the threshold of the door, so the assault happened in her own home.

"He had one foot in the door and one foot outside, and they had a conversation about her cat, and he said he could take the cat home. "He then asked her name and age and told her she looks young for her age, and then he gestures to the sofa and says to her 'no boyfriend or friends (at home.) "She lies and indicates to him yes and she was scared and unsettled as he gives her the bags and at that point he runs his hands down her body, down her breasts and (upper) body and was smiling as he did so." Referring to the second assault, Mr Knox said: "He was at the woman's door and asked her her date of birth and said he was surprised at her age. "He then steps over the threshold into her porch and lifted his arm over her shoulder and holds her right breast and does a tapping motion. "She froze, but didn't want to show panic, and he said he was a Muslim and didn't drink alcohol and had a bottle of wine in the vehicle from a previous delivery and would she like a free bottle. "She said no, but he repeats (the offer) and so she says 'go on then' to get him to leave." Rasooli then went back to his vehicle to get the bottle of wine, before he held the woman's shoulder and breast for a second time.