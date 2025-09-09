A migrant boat reached the Kent shoreline without being intercepted. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

An investigation in underway after a migrant boat reached the Kent coast with being intercepted by the Border Force.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Individuals making the hazardous Channel crossing are normally located and brought ashore by Border Force or RNLI vessels but one evaded detection on Saturday, the Home Office confirmed to Bloomberg. This would make the first time a migrant boat landed without intervention from the authorities since December 2022. Just under 100,000 people have made the perilous crossing since that date and more than 1,000 were recorded on Saturday. The news came as a woman was confirmed dead by Kent Police after a small boat incident in the English Channel on Tuesday. Read more: UK faces 'millions in payouts' to channel migrants over 'inhumane' conditions at holding centre Read more: UK could suspend visas from countries that don't 'play ball' by agreeing to returns migrants deal

Authorities typically intercept migrant boats before they reach UK shores. Picture: Getty

Officers said they were alerted to an incident in the Channel just after 1pm on Tuesday and airlifted a woman back to shore, where she was pronounced dead. Enquiries have been launched to establish the circumstances around the woman's death. On Saturday, police said five people were detained in a village north of Dover and passed to immigration authorities. A Kent Police spokeswoman said: “At 7.50pm on Saturday September 6, Kent Police was called to a report of suspected migrants near Kingsdown, Deal. “Patrols attended and five people were detained and passed to Border Force officers.” The Home Office declined to comment as the investigation is ongoing. Asked about the incident on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “My understanding is the circumstances of their arrival are being investigated, that all five people were placed under immigration control.