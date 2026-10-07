Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp has said migrants should be expected to speak and read English, arguing that public services should no longer offer translation support outside medical emergencies.

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Philp said Britain risked creating “parallel lives” if migrants were not expected to integrate.

“I think it’s bad for our country, and our society, to have large numbers of people coming here living parallel lives,” the Shadow Home Secretary said.

Approximately one in five (21.6%) of pupils in England now speak English as an Additional Language (EAL) or have a first language other than English

Mr Philp said: “We should expect people who come here to speak and to read English, and the obligation to do that is on them and not on us.”

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