Migrants should speak English and public services should end translation support, Chris Philp says
"I think it’s bad for our country, and our society, to have large numbers of people coming here living parallel lives," the Shadow Home Secretary said.
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Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp has said migrants should be expected to speak and read English, arguing that public services should no longer offer translation support outside medical emergencies.
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Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Philp said Britain risked creating “parallel lives” if migrants were not expected to integrate.
“I think it’s bad for our country, and our society, to have large numbers of people coming here living parallel lives,” the Shadow Home Secretary said.
Approximately one in five (21.6%) of pupils in England now speak English as an Additional Language (EAL) or have a first language other than English
Mr Philp said: “We should expect people who come here to speak and to read English, and the obligation to do that is on them and not on us.”
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He said local councils and other public services should provide “no translation at all”, while hospitals should only offer it where necessary during a medical emergency.
“In hospital, in a health setting, I would say the only translation should be if it is necessary in a medical emergency,” he said.
“Outside of literally life and death situations, people that come here should speak and read English, and the obligation to learn English is on them, not on us.”
Mr Philp said the position formed part of a wider Conservative plan to cut legal migration and end what he described as “massive low-skilled migration”.
He also said people on temporary work visas who had not worked, or were earning too little to make an economic contribution, should leave when their visas ended.