Azizadeen Alsheikh Suliman was convicted of his crimes in Germany but claimed he remained under threat from rival family members also in the country

Azizadeen Alsheikh Suliman. Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

A Syrian migrant who fled to Britain after sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in Germany is fighting against his deportation on human rights grounds.

Azizadeen Alsheikh Suliman fled to the UK via boat amid threats of being jailed in Germany. Suliman, 31, who originally left his home country after being shot in the foot, crossed the Channel by boat. It is understood that the restaurant worker gave a false spelling of his name before being housed at a hotel in an upmarket Cheshire suburb. He was later identified as a fugitive and held on a European Arrest Warrant after being arrested at the taxpayer-funded hotel, in October.

But the criminal claims a feud in his home country followed him to Germany, and would put him in danger if he were sent back. Suliman was convicted of sexually assaulting the girl he met after drinking in the German city of Osnabrück in 2022, and giving drugs to a minor, and was handed a suspended sentence, the Daily Mail reports After asking her for a light for his cigarette and exchanging social media accounts, he "touched her bare stomach" beneath her crop top, according to German court documents. The court heard at the time that he then gave her half a gram of cannabis and "moved closer to her and attempted to kiss her." The judgement stated Suliman prevented her from passing him and added: "With his other hand, the defendant first touched the victim against her will above her clothing on her chest and bottom and then tried to pull down her trousers."

The Britannia Ashley Hotel in Hale, where Suliman was put up. Picture: Google Maps