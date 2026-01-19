Hotel migrant who fled to Britain after sexually assaulting girl, 15, in Germany, fighting deportation on human rights grounds
Azizadeen Alsheikh Suliman was convicted of his crimes in Germany but claimed he remained under threat from rival family members also in the country
A Syrian migrant who fled to Britain after sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in Germany is fighting against his deportation on human rights grounds.
Azizadeen Alsheikh Suliman fled to the UK via boat amid threats of being jailed in Germany.
Suliman, 31, who originally left his home country after being shot in the foot, crossed the Channel by boat.
It is understood that the restaurant worker gave a false spelling of his name before being housed at a hotel in an upmarket Cheshire suburb.
He was later identified as a fugitive and held on a European Arrest Warrant after being arrested at the taxpayer-funded hotel, in October.
But the criminal claims a feud in his home country followed him to Germany, and would put him in danger if he were sent back.
Suliman was convicted of sexually assaulting the girl he met after drinking in the German city of Osnabrück in 2022, and giving drugs to a minor, and was handed a suspended sentence, the Daily Mail reports
After asking her for a light for his cigarette and exchanging social media accounts, he "touched her bare stomach" beneath her crop top, according to German court documents.
The court heard at the time that he then gave her half a gram of cannabis and "moved closer to her and attempted to kiss her."
The judgement stated Suliman prevented her from passing him and added: "With his other hand, the defendant first touched the victim against her will above her clothing on her chest and bottom and then tried to pull down her trousers."
However, he stopped paying a financial order imposed by a court in Germany after becoming unemployed.
Facing possible imprisonment after the sentence was reactivated, Suliman then fled to Britain where he claimed asylum.
At Westminster Magistrates Court, aided by an Arabic interpreter, he claimed he remains under threat from rival family members who also settled in Germany.
Suliman said: "My cousin killed five males from another family," he said, and told the court the other family then killed three of his cousins in revenge.
Sophia Kerridge, defending, claimed deporting Suliman would breach his Article 8 rights under the European Convention on Human Rights.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We will not allow foreign criminals and illegal migrants to exploit our laws, which is why we are reforming human rights laws and replacing the broken appeals system, allowing us to scale up deportations.
"This government deported almost 5,200 foreign national offenders in its first year in office, a 14% increase on the previous year, and we will continue to do everything we can to remove these vile criminals from our streets.
"All foreign national offenders who receive a prison sentence in the UK are referred for deportation at the earliest opportunity."