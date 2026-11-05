Bilal Adam, 30, was jailed for eight months on Thursday

By Georgia Rowe

The moment a man attempted to steal a fishing trawler and take it to France to “collect his family” has been captured on CCTV.

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Bilal Adam, 30, boarded the vessel at Ramsgate Royal Harbour in the early hours of Tuesday, 3 November, prosecutors said. The crew, who were asleep below deck, were woken after Adam started the engine and accelerated, snapping the boat’s mooring ropes and sending the 100-tonne trawler into the harbour walls. Adam, of Lander Grove, Manchester, was arrested at the scene and later charged with aggravated taking of a mechanically propelled vehicle without consent after damage estimated at more than £5,000 was caused. He pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and damaging a vehicle at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He was jailed for eight months and disqualified from driving for one year and 121 days. Read more: Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo to stand trial next year over alleged Dover migrant centre breach Read more: Shocking moment shoplifter mows down M&S employee with e-bike

Police at Ramsgate Royal Harbour where a man attempted to steal a fishing trawler. Picture: Facebook

Olly Swift, the boat’s skipper, said Adam had asked crew members to take him to France to “see his family”. In a Facebook post, Mr Swift wrote: “He got onto the boat, started the engine and slapped the throttle down to the dash, which snapped the mooring ropes.” The father-of-three added that crew members managed to regain control of the vessel and secure it alongside the harbour wall. Mr Swift, 31, said Adam repeatedly reached towards his waistband, leading the crew to fear he may have had a knife. Steven Williamson, managing director of Lynn Shellfish, which co-owns the vessel, said it was the first incident of its kind the company had experienced. “It was a threat to his own life, a threat to the vessel and to navigation across the Channel,” he said. “It’s very lucky that the crew were on-board to stop him.”

This man’s fishing boat was hijacked by a migrant at 3am this morning.



I called him today to find out more. 👇 pic.twitter.com/D6QzgIXhpC — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 3, 2026