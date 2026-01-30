Asylum seeker Deng Chol Majek was seen dancing and laughing at Walsall’s Park Inn Hotel after stabbing Rhiannon Whyte 23 times with a screwdriver

Killer: Deng Chol Majek was jailed for life. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

An asylum seeker who stabbed a hotel worker to death after following her to a deserted railway station has been jailed for life.

Deng Chol Majek was seen dancing and laughing at Walsall’s Park Inn Hotel after stabbing Rhiannon Whyte 23 times on a platform at Bescot Stadium railway station. He was jailed today for life with a minimum term of 29 years, less time already served he will be eligible for parole after 27 years behind bars. The judge said he displayed a ‘chilling composure’ over every aspect of the killing, and his efforts to dispose of evidence afterwards. Mr Justice Soole said Majek lied about his age, saying he was 18 when he entered the UK in July 2024 but age assessments had concluded he was actually aged between 25 and 28. "I therefore sentence you on the basis that you were aged 26 at the date of Rhiannon's murder. "For the offence of murder, the law imposes a sentence of imprisonment for life." Sending him down, Mr Justice Soole told Majek he would serve 29 years imprisonment for the murder minus days already served. The judge said the Sudanese asylum seeker had taken a screwdriver to the scene of the premeditated murder and used it to kill Ms Whyte. "I am sure that you brought it to the scene with the intent to murder Rhiannon," the judge said. "I am sure that the offence involved a significant degree of premeditation. The CCTV shows that for substantial parts of the evening of October 20 you had been in the reception area of the hotel and staring fixedly in the direction of the group of female employees, including Rhiannon, who were working there. "Then at the time of the end of Rhiannon's shift, you went outside by the main entrance after Rhiannon had come out, you then followed her all the way to the station platform armed with your weapon. "Secondly, the particularly vicious brutality of this sustained assault with your chosen weapon. Thirdly, its commission against a woman alone late at night in a public place. Fourthly, your disposal of evidence with the intent of escaping detection. "The CCTV evidence shows you throwing Rhiannon's mobile into the river. It was later retrieved by a police diver. You evidently disposed of the screwdriver."

Victim Rhiannon Whyte was stabbed with a screwdriver 23 times on a platform at Bescot Stadium railway station. Picture: Family handout

Majek entered the UK by small boat less than three months before the killing. Rhiannon's sister described Majek as "demonic and inhuman". In an emotional statement to Coventry Crown Court ahead of Deng Chol Majek being given a life sentence, Alex Whyte condemned him for showing "no remorse" and taking "no responsibility for your cowardly actions". She said she was making the statement on "behalf of me and my broken-hearted siblings Emma, Daniel and Cara, and Rhiannon's two nieces and seven nephews. Most importantly for her now six-year-old son".