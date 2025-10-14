Migrants moving to the UK will need to speak and understand English to an A-level standard if they want to work in Britain, the Home Secretary has announced.

Under these new rules, which come into effect from January, people moving to the UK will need to pass a Home Office-accredited written and oral test before gaining their visa.

Shabana Mahmood has branded this standard too low amid suggestions it contributes to a perceived lack of integration among the 180,000 people who move here on work visas every year.

Currently, foreign nationals moving to the UK are expected to understand English to a GCSE standard - this includes speaking, listening, reading and writing.

They will be expected to understand tenses and complex English grammar.

Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said: “This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute.

“But it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language, unable to contribute to our national life.

“If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part.”

This move comes as part of a wider attempt by the new Home Secretary to crack down on net migration, which currently sits at 413,000 per year.

This number is already down from its peak under the Conservative government, which was a record high of 906,000 in the year to June 2023.

In its White Paper published in May, the Government also pledged to increase the amount of time migrants have to wait before they can apply for indefinite leave to remain in the UK to 10 years.

Currently, most migrants who come to Britain on time-limited work visas can make an application for indefinite leave to remain after five years.

These measures are seen as a way for Labour to combat Reform UK's rise in the polls, with Nigel Farage's party promising to end indefinite leave to remain for good.