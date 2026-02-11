The lawsuit, which will appear before the High Court, will seek to overturn Shabana Mahmood's new legal guidance

The Home Office recorded 541 arrivals on Sunday and Monday, which took the total number for this year to 1,208. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Keir Starmer's immigration crackdown could be in jeopardy as 16 migrants appear in court today attempting to block their deportation.

The lawsuit, which will appear before the High Court, will seek to overturn Shabana Mahmood's new legal guidance, which prevents migrants using Britain's modern slavery laws to delay their removal from the UK. Alex Norris, the border security and asylum minister, said the cases are "exactly why we are reforming our laws".

Sir Keir Starmer's one in, one out scheme, was agreed with President Macron in July. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the Times, Mr Norris added: "Last-minute modern slavery claims must never be used to prevent the removal of illegal migrants." The home secretary withdrew the reconsideration of modern slavery claims from deportation cases as part of a major legal overhaul in September. That same month, an Eritrean migrant used the right to apply for a “reconsideration” to block his deportation to France during a high-profile case. Under new guidelines, migrants can only appeal their rejected modern slavery case after their removal. The changes allowed the government to send an array of flights to France containing deported migrants under the the prime minister's one in, one out scheme, which he agreed with President Macron in July. Since the policy was initiated, fewer than two per cent of migrants who have arrived on small boats in that time have been returned. Records show that 305 migrants have been deported to France and 367 asylum seekers transferred to the UK under the reciprocal terms of the scheme.

Alex Norris, the border security and asylum minister, said the cases are “exactly why we are reforming our laws”. Picture: Alamy