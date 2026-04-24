The victim was targeted as she was “staggering in the street” and “incapacitated” in the early hours of October 4 last year.

Karin Al-Danasurt leaves Hove Trial Centre Crown Court in Hove. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A convicted murder facing the death penalty in his native Egypt went on to rape an unconscious woman on Brighton beach after lying his way into the UK.

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Karin Al-Danasurt was trying to escape the death penalty in his native country when he crossed the Channel in a small boat in 2024. He is understood to have given a false name when questioned by UK immigration officials. He fled Egypt in 2022 and spent two years in Europe before making his way into the UK. Al-Danasurt, 20, and fellow asylum seekers Ibrahim Alshafe, 25, also from Egypt, and Abdulla Ahmadi, 26, from Iran, were found guilty of raping a woman repeatedly as she walked home from a nightclub. Read more: 'No evidence asylum seekers or immigrants involved': Police release statement on Epsom gang rape investigation Read more: Afghan asylum seeker 'stuck tongue out and smiled to friend' during alleged Brighton beach rape, court hears

(left to right) Ibrahim Alshafe, Abdulla Ahmadi, and convicted murderer Karin Al-Danasurt who have been found guilty at Hove Crown Court of repeatedly raping a woman on Brighton beach. Picture: Sussex Police/PA

Ibrahim Alshafe leaves Hove Trial Centre Crown Court in Hove. Picture: Alamy

After the attack, the court heard the trio took a bus back to their asylum hotel and had a barbecue. A video of Al-Danasurt wearing filtered sunglasses in a selfie with a lit barbecue was also shown in court. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “There are people who are taking our country for a ride, are coming here trying to claim asylum, which is for genuine refugees, when really they come here to do harm to others. “As a woman in particular, I do worry so much about a lot of men coming here with attitudes that are backwards and medieval and thinking that they can do whatever they like. We need to be very tough on them.”

Two of the men took her behind a beach hut in the East Sussex city where they raped her and the other went to the location moments later and filmed it. Picture: Handout

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp told The Sun: “Scumbags like this murderer and rapist - who is also an illegal immigrant - should not be put up in cushy hotels at taxpayers' expense. “This case shows that we have no idea what kind of men are entering the country by small boat - 70,000 of them since Keir Starmer became Prime Minister.” Al-Danasurt filmed the rapes on his mobile phone. His victim told the court: “I was begging them to stop and they wouldn't. Every time I close my eyes I can see them laughing at me. Every night it bothers me. “They thought it was funny. They have literally ruined my whole life.”

Two of the men took her behind a beach hut in the East Sussex city where they raped her and the other went to the location moments later and filmed it. Picture: Police Handout

Al-Danasurt arrived in the UK on October 11, 2024. He gave his name as Karin Abdulaziz Al-Danasurt, and said he was born on June 22, 2005.

Abdulla Ahmadi leaves Hove Trial Centre Crown Court in Hove. Picture: Alamy