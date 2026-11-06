A migrant dingy which attempted a journey from the Netherlands to Britain is a sign of people smugglers developing new tactics, a former immigration minister has said.

A magistrate ordered their detention for 14 days on Tuesday and both suspects are being held in restricted conditions, meaning they can only communicate with their lawyers, they added.

Emergency crews towed it to the nearby port of Cadzand, in the Zeeland province, and two Sudanese men were arrested on suspicion of being involved in human smuggling, Dutch prosecutors said.

Radar spotted the vessel floating with no engine off the southern Netherlands coast on Saturday.

Mike Tapp, the Labour MP for Dover, has said smuggling gangs will develop new tactics after it emerged that a rubber boat carrying 38 migrants had launched from the Netherlands.

Investigators later concluded the boat had departed from Dutch territory and crews were still searching for its engine off the Cadzand coast on Thursday.

Mike Tapp, MP for the Kent port town, said: “As launch disruptions grow, the criminal gangs will adapt and a part of that will be finding new launch locations and methods.

“That means our operational efforts must also be agile.

“We have seen a significant reduction in crossings this year, but we still have a long way to go.”

Meanwhile, Dutch deputy prime minister Bart van den Brink, who is also minister of asylum and migration, said it was “highly disturbing” that such an incident happened in Dutch waters and that the Netherlands’ authorities will discuss what can be learned.

He told Dutch news outlet RTL: “This problem was situated around Calais for a long time and moved up north in the direction of Belgium.

“But now for the first time in the Netherlands we see this occurring.”

Bastiaan van Blokland, from the Netherlands Red Cross, said: “The situation definitely was dire, 38 people on a boat with legs dangling out of the boat, in the cold weather, without an engine.”

With just over two months of the year to go, and with crossings typically lower during late autumn and winter, the data suggests the total number of crossings in 2026 is unlikely to surpass the figure for 2025.

The total number of arrivals for 2026 stood at 21,869 at the end of October, according to Home Office figures.

The Government has said crossings are down significantly, with the lowest number of summer arrivals – a period when journeys often rise in part due to the warmer weather – since 2020 recorded this year.