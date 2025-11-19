Shabana Mahmood has also faced criticism from Labour MPs for the "shameful" package which is aimed at deterring migrants from seeking asylum in the UK and making it easier to remove people with no right to be in the country

"Official policy should never be driven by ethnic stereotyping. That is the very least humanity expects from the great Great Britain.". Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Albanian prime minister has accused the Home Secretary of echoing rhetoric of the "populist far-right" and "ethnic stereotyping" after she singled out Albanian families for deportation.

Shabana Mahmood set out a raft of reforms to the asylum system on Monday, including to return families with children with no right to be in the UK by force if necessary. She added that there were "around 700 Albanian families living in taxpayer-funded accommodation having failed their asylum claims". But Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has said it is a "troubling and indecent exercise in demagoguery" on Wednesday. Read More: Children born in UK to refugees will be deported under Home Secretary's sweeping immigration reforms Read more: Home Secretary 'won’t back down' over controversial asylum reform as rebels hit out at 'repugnant' plan

Quite disappointing to hear the UK Home Secretary, @ShabanaMahmood, cite “around 700 Albanian families” living in taxpayer-funded accommodation after failed asylum claims as justification for resuming family returns.



How can a Labour Home Secretary so poorly echo the rhetoric of… — Edi Rama (@ediramaal) November 19, 2025

He posted on X: "How can a Labour Home Secretary so poorly echo the rhetoric of the populist far-right - and single out 700 Albanian families, a statistical drop in the ocean of post-Brexit Britain's challenges - precisely at a moment when the UK and Albania have built one of Europe's most successful partnerships on illegal migration? "Let us also be clear: Albanians are net contributors to the British economy, and the number of Albanians receiving UK benefits is very low relative to other communities. "To single them out again and again is not policy - it is a troubling and indecent exercise in demagoguery. "Official policy should never be driven by ethnic stereotyping. That is the very least humanity expects from the great Great Britain." The comments come as Ms Mahmood has also faced criticism from some Labour MPs for the "shameful" package which is aimed at deterring migrants from seeking asylum in the UK and making it easier to remove people with no right to be in the country. Ms Mahmood told MPs on Monday it was the "uncomfortable truth" that the UK's generous asylum offer, compared with other European countries, is drawing people to UK shores, and for British taxpayers the system "feels out of control and unfair". Under the plans, refugee status will become temporary and subject to review every 30 months, while refugees will be able to apply for permanent settlement only after 20 years, instead of five years currently. After each review they could be forced to go home if their country is deemed safe.

Plans to deport asylum seekers who have their claims refused, including families with children, will also apply to children born in the UK where their parents have no right to be in the country. The Times reported officials said children would be required to leave the country with their parents if their refugee status is revoked. A source told the paper it was to ensure there are no "perverse incentives" for refugees to have children in the UK "on the basis that they can stay". Ms Mahmood said on Monday: "We are not going to separate parents and their children, but we are going to consult on the removal of support and how we effectively and safely ensure that those individuals are returned." She added that an equality impact assessment would be conducted. According to the i newspaper, the asylum reforms will also apply retrospectively to refugees already in the UK once the legislation is introduced. This means refugees who have not secured long-term status by the time the changes come into force will also be subject to the regular checks and sent back to their home country if it is determined to be safe. On Tuesday, Labour peer Lord Alf Dubs, who fled Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia and arrived in England on the Kindertransport, said it was a "shabby thing" that Ms Mahmood was using "children as a weapon". He said: "I find it upsetting that we've got to adopt such a hard line - what we need is a bit of compassion in our politics and I think that some of the measures were going in the wrong direction, they won't help."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama just a month ago. Picture: Getty

Shabana Mahmood MP, Secretary of State for the Home Department arrives for the Cabinet Meeting on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy