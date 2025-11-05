A Iranian man who re-entered the UK by small boat after being returned to France under the Government’s “one in, one out” deal has been removed from the country again.

His second arrival came a month after he was returned to France under the pilot scheme aimed at deterring migrants from coming to the UK in small boats across the English Channel.

The migrant's departure was confirmed on Wednesday by the Home Office, after he landed in the UK for a second time on October 18.

The Iranian's second crossing prompted criticism that the Government is in “total chaos”, while ministers insisted his detection on arrival “shows the system is working”.

As part of the agreement, which came into force in August, people who arrive in the UK by small boat can be detained and returned to France.

In exchange, an equivalent number of people who apply through a safe and legal route are brought into Britain.

So far 94 migrants have been returned to France and 57 people have arrived in the UK under the scheme, according to the Home Office.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed the news of the man's departure on Tuesday morning via X.

"Anyone looking to return to the UK after removal to France is wasting their time and money," Ms Mahmood wrote.

"One man tried but was detected by biometrics and detained instantly.

"His case was expedited, and now he has been removed again. If you try to return to the UK, you will be sent back."