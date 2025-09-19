A packed migrant dinghy is seen in French waters of The English Channel. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The second deportation under the Government’s “one in, one out” deal with France is set to take place on Friday after a migrant lost a legal challenge against his removal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It will come as a relief to the Government amid pressure to tackle the small boats crisis, with Donald Trump suggesting Sir Keir Starmer should use the military. The US president said during his state visit to the UK that the Prime Minister “should take a very strong stand” on immigration which is “really hurting him badly”. An Eritrean man, who arrived in the UK on a small boat last month, is scheduled to be sent to France at 6.15am on Friday after losing a High Court bid to have his removal temporarily blocked. It comes a day after the first deportation of a migrant under the scheme, which came into force last month and seeks to remove those who crossed the English Channel back to the continent. This is in exchange for those who apply in France and are approved to come to Britain. Read More: MI6’s new dark web portal will target potential Russian spies

The Home Office said the UK “will accept legal migrants through a new safe route in the coming days”. Picture: Alamy

The Home Office said the UK “will accept legal migrants through a new safe route in the coming days”. A man who arrived in the UK by small boat in August was put on a flight to France on Thursday morning. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the first return showed people crossing the Channel that “if you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you”. She said she would “continue to challenge any last-minute, vexatious attempts to frustrate a removal in the courts”. The returns agreement had faced growing scrutiny after reports of flights for removals being cancelled earlier this week. Another Eritrean man successfully asked the High Court on Tuesday to temporarily block his deportation after the judge found there was a “serious issue to be tried” over whether his removal was lawful amid claims he had been trafficked. But on Thursday, in the second legal challenge brought against the Home Office over the deal, the same judge refused the migrant’s application for interim relief ahead of a full legal challenge against the decision to deport him. Barristers for the man, who cannot be named, had argued that the decision was “procedurally unfair” as he had not been given sufficient opportunity to put forward evidence supporting his claim that he was an “alleged trafficking victim”. In a ruling, Mr Justice Sheldon said “there is no serious issue to be tried in this case” and that the man gave differing accounts of his allegations of trafficking.