The manhunt for Hadush Kebatu has entered a second day after the sex offender was found to have purchased a train ticket to London

Hadush Kebatu, 38, was released from HMP Chelmsford by mistake with a major police operation now scrambling to find the sex offender. Picture: Alamy / Essex Police / LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

A migrant sex offender who was wrongly-released from prison on Friday has been urged to hand himself in by the Metropolitan Police - as the manhunt continues.

Pictures emerged of fugitive Hadush Kebatu strolling through Chelmsford city centre on Friday - just minutes after being mistakenly freed from HMP Chelmsford prison mid-way through a 12 month sentence. Witnesses report spotting Kebatu standing outside the prison for around 90 minutes before prison guards were forced to guide him to nearby Chelmsford train station. It comes as the Metropolitan Police confirmed they had taken over the search for the sex offender from Essex Police on Saturday, with the force urging the offender to hand himself in. An update by Met Commander James Conway on Saturday evening saw the force confirm Kebatu had made "a number of train journeys" across London after arriving into Stratford Station from Chelmsford. He confirmed that Kebatu was released wearing a prison-issue grey tracksuit and was carrying a bag. He added the force believes the offender has access to funds - including being helped by members of the public. Read more: 'I will not be silenced': Woman who unfurled Union Flag during Epping migrant hotel protest speaks after charges dropped Read more: Full timeline of Epping migrant’s troubled time in UK - From small boat arrival to arrest, to jail and wrongful release

Conway went on to appeal directly to Kebatu, saying: "We want to locate you in a safe and controlled way. You had already indicated a desire to return to Ethiopia when speaking to immigration staff. "The best outcome for you is to make contact directly with us by either calling 999 or reporting yourself to a police station." At 11.30 on Saturday, Essex Police said the case was being transferred to the Met after the asylum seeker boarded a train to Stratford Station. The offender had bought a ticket with the £75 handed to him by the prison upon his release. Earlier in the day Commander Conway confirmed the hunt for the fugitive was a "top priority". He added: "The manhunt is being led by an experienced Senior Investigating Officer. He has teams from the Specialist Crime Command with expertise in tracking down wanted people at his disposal, as well as other resources from across the Met." Mr Conway said officers are examining CCTV from Stratford and "further afield", including on transport networks to pinpoint Kebatu's whereabouts.

He added: “We will provide further updates when we can, but I hope the press and the public will understand why it would be unhelpful to the effectiveness of the manhunt if we were to provide a detailed running commentary. “Anyone who sees Kebatu, or has information about his whereabouts, should call 999 immediately.” Footage posted on social media showed Kebatu in his grey prison tracksuit walking down the high street and asking passersby for directions. Shortly after it was filmed, Kebatu boarded a train to London from Chelmsford railway station where he is currently "at large" according to Justice Secretary David Lammy. The 38-year-old committed the offences whilst staying at the Bell Hotel, just days after arriving in the UK on a small boat. The assaults by the Ethiopian asylum seeker sparked a nationwide wave of anti-migration protests that went on throughout the summer.

Kebatu has been accidentally released from prison. Picture: X

Essex Police, the Metropolitan Police, and the British Transport Police all have "all hands on deck" to capture the Kebatu, according to Mr Lammy. In an earlier statement on Saturday, the force said enquiries are "continuing at pace this morning". "Officers worked throughout the night to track his movements, including scouring hours of CCTV footage, and this work continues today," Essex Police says. "Our enquires show that he was last seen in the London area, and this is our focus. "The force is encouraging anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call 999 immediately." Kebatu, who was being held at HMP Chelmsford, was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was mistakenly freed instead, the Department of Justice said on Friday. Videos have emerged online showing a man, who appears to be the sex offender, wearing a grey prison tracksuit and asking people for directions. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the mistaken release of the convicted sex offender is “totally unacceptable”.

After a few seconds, Kebatu leaves the area in Chemlsford. Picture: X/ThisIsEmmaParr

A statement from Essex Police said that it had officers “working to urgently locate and detain him” after he was seen to catch a train at Chelmsford railway station. It said: “We were informed by the prison service at 12.57pm today (Friday 24 October) of an error this morning surrounding the release of an individual.“As a result of that, we have launched a search operation to locate them and are working closely with partner agencies. “These fast-paced enquiries have shown that the man boarded a London-bound train at Chelmsford Railway Station at 12.41pm. “We understand the concern the public would have regarding this situation and can assure you we have officers working to urgently locate and detain him.” The Greater Anglia train stopped at Shenfield and Stratford before arriving at London Liverpool Street at 13.18pm, according to Trainline data. Before his sentence was delivered, Kebatu's defence barrister, Molly Dyas, said the defendant’s “firm wish is to be deported as soon as possible", as he has been suffering with his mental health. District Judge Christopher Williams called Kebatu "manipulative" as he delivered his sentence, saying he "knew full well" his younger victim was only 14 years of age. His victim, aged just 14, said she is "always checking over her shoulder" after the attack. He committed the sex attack just a week after arriving in the UK. A Prison Service spokesperson told LBC: "We are urgently working with police to return an offender to custody following a release in error at HMP Chelmsford.

Police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex during a protest. Picture: Alamy

“Public protection is our top priority and we have launched an investigation into this incident.” Before sentencing, Judge Williams said Kebatu had tried to take his own life "on at least one occasion" while on remand in prison. Taking to X, Mr Lammy said he is "appalled" by Kebatu's accidental release.

