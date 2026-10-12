A sexual predator who claimed he could not have tried to rape a woman because he has a 'micropenis' has been jailed for 11 years.

Asylum seeker Hossein Mohmoudi, 36, who came to Britain in a small boat across the Channel, was described as a 'dangerous sexual predator' as he was jailed.

While staying at an asylum hotel in London, he followed his victim for around three miles as she made her way home from a Christmas party in 2024.

He got on the same bus as her before trying to rape her in an alleyway.

He told the court during his trial that he could not have committed the crime because he had a 'micropenis'.

Two doctors visited his cell to measure his penis as a result of his claim.

He also said he could not have committed the crime because a smoking habit and depression meant he had no ability or libido.

The victim told court she feared for her life during the attack.

She said: "December used to be a time I looked forward to. Now, when the Christmas lights go up and the party invitations come in, my body knows the anniversary is coming before my mind does."

Mohmoudi was sentenced to 11 years in prison with an extended licence period of four years. He will serve two thirds before he can be considered for parole.

He has five criminal convictions for assault and criminal damage in Germany, and previously served 10 months in jail for piloting the small boat which took him to Britain's shores.

Det Insp Thomas Meaden, who led the Metropolitan Police's investigation, said: "The victim has shown great strength throughout what has been an extremely hard experience. I hope this outcome provides some measure of justice.

"Mohmoudi is a predator who poses danger to any women and girls he may cross. Had he not been interrupted by a brave member of the public, he intended to commit further harm."