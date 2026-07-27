A teenager has denied piloting a dinghy with 167 people on board across the English Channel, a court has heard.

Chan Mathok Atak, from South Sudan, is charged with endangering another during a journey by sea to the UK after a crossing on Thursday.

The 19-year-old appeared at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday for a short hearing, aided by an Arabic interpreter.

Prosecutor Lucie Fish told the court on July 23 a rigid hulled inflatable boat departed the French coast headed towards Dover carrying 167 migrants.

The vessel was intercepted by Border Force and Atak is alleged as one of two pilots controlling the speed and travel of the boat, she told the court.

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