At least 15 people have died following a crash between a migrant speedboat and a coastguard vessel off the coast of Greece, authorities say.

The bodies of 11 men and three women were recovered from the sea near the eastern Aegean island of Chios, according to coastguard officials. One woman later died in hospital, authorities added.

A search and rescue operation has been launched involving patrol boats, divers and a helicopter.

25 migrants, including 11 children, have been rescued and taken to a local hospital, officials said.

Two coastguard officers were also injured following the collision on Tuesday.

Footage from the aftermath shows at least one person being taken from a coastguard boat into a nearby vehicle, while two children are led towards the coastguard's car.

Read more: Two dead after light aircraft crashes in Greater Manchester

Read more: Man killed after lorry crashes into river as Storm Chandra batters Britain