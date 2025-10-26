Deputy PM David Lammy said the migrant requires further questioning by police before the Government can deport him "to get to the bottom" of the catastrophic mistake.

The moment Kebatu is arrested in Finsbury Park. Picture: Social media/MPS

By Jacob Paul

A migrant sex offender who was wrongly released from prison in error before being re-arrested following a three day manhunt could be deported as early as Tuesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Ethiopian national was jailed for 12 months in September for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl and was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford on Friday morning instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre. Hadush Kebatu was arrested in the Finsbury Park area of north London at around 8.30am after three days on the run, Scotland Yard said. The Government plans to deport him this week, with speculation that it could come as soon Tuesday. But David Lammy, the deputy prime minister, said he requires further questioning "to get to the bottom" of the catastrophic mistake. "It's right that he's questioned by the police following his route from Essex into London," Mr Lammy said. Read more: ‘Spectacular failure’: Wes Streeting admits ‘embarrassment’ over sex offender release blunder

He still vowed to deport the migrant "this week", and pledged a "full, independent inquiry" to ensure an error on this scale never happens again. It comes after Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said this morning he will be "deported as quickly as possible." This followed remarks from Health Secertary Wes Streeting, who said "he's been detained and will be deported". We will "ascertain how on earth it was that he was ever released into the public in the first place, when he should have been deported," he added. The migrant was found guilty of five offences after a three-day trial at Chelmsford and Colchester magistrates' courts in September. The court heard at his sentencing hearing that it was his "firm wish" to be deported. Pictures show Kebatu being led away with his hands behind his back by female officers outside Finsbury Park in North London following the three-day hunt to track him down. The Metropolitan Police said they were contacted by a member of the public who had seen a man believed to be Kebatu at a bus stop near Finsbury Park Station. Officers were deployed to carry out a search of the area and at 8.19am officers spotted a man matching Kebatu's description inside the park, a short distance from the entrance opposite Finsbury Park Road. They confirmed he was Hadush Kebatu and arrested him for being unlawfully at large.

A member of the public saw Kebatu at a bus stop near Finsbury Park Station. . Picture: Social media

A witness told The Sun: "There was one plain-clothes female officer and another woman officer in uniform. "Two uniformed male officers wearing blue forensics gloves joined them and put him in the back of a van. "He was handcuffed behind his back and looked pretty glum. There was no struggle. "People around recognised him immediately but let the police get on with their job."

Hadush Kebatu has been arrested in London after a manhunt. Picture: Essex Police

Commander James Conway, who has overseen the operation, said: “This has been a diligent and fast paced investigation led by specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police, supported by Essex Police and the British Transport Police. “Information from the public led officers to Finsbury Park and following a search, they located Mr Kebatu. He was detained by police, but will be returned to the custody of the Prison Service. “I am extremely grateful to the public for their support following our appeal, which assisted in locating Mr Kebatu.”

UPDATE: Hadush Kebatu, who was released in error from HMP Chelmsford, has been arrested.



Kebatu was located by Met officers near Finsbury Park at aound 8.30am thanks to information received from a member of the public.



He will be returned to the custody of the Prison Service. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 26, 2025

'Serious questions' Responding to his re-capture, Liberal Democrat MP for Chelmsford Marie Goldman called for accountability. "I am relieved that Hadush Kebatu has been found and is back in custody. He must now be deported. "But this doesn’t excuse the serious mistakes that let this happen in the first place. "It’s unacceptable that the safety of my constituents, and the people of London, was ever put at risk. "The Prison Service had several chances to fix it and failed. "The Government has serious questions to answer and major work to do to make the system fit for purpose. It certainly isn't at the moment. "A rapid, national inquiry must happen to get to the bottom of this."