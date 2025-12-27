Angola and Namibia are to accept the return of illegal migrants and criminals – just weeks after the Home Secretary threatened to shut down UK visas for countries refusing to co-operate.

As a result, VIPs and decision-makers in DRC have now been stripped of preferential treatment and will have to apply for visas like everyone else.

While Angola and Namibia have met the gold standard by agreeing to improve their processes, the DRC has failed to do so.

In November, Shabana Mahmood gave a first-of-its kind warning to Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that they would face visa penalties if co-operation did not improve within a month.

Fast-track visa processing services have also been revoked for all the country's nationals.

There has since been some engagement by the DRC. However, the Home Secretary is warning once again that further measures will be introduced unless co-operation rapidly improves – up to a complete halt on visas.

Agreement with Angola and Namibia marks the first delivery success from last month’s asylum reforms, which introduced the most sweeping changes to tackle illegal migration in modern times, and builds on measures in this year's Immigration White Paper.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood MP said: “We expect countries to play by the rules. If one of their citizens has no right to be here, they must take them back.

“I thank Angola and Namibia and welcome their co-operation. Now is the time for the Democratic Republic of Congo to do the right thing. Take your citizens back or lose the privilege of entering our country.

“This is just the start of the measures I am taking to secure our border and ramp up the removal of those with no right to be here.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Since coming into government, we have removed more than 50,000 people with no right to be here, an increase of almost a quarter on the same period before the election, and we are determined to keep up that momentum.

“I have instructed our diplomatic network around the world to make returns a top priority, and today’s announcement shows that when countries work with us, we can achieve more rapid results.

“People who come to the UK illegally, overstay their visas, or commit crimes in our country should expect to be returned, and we will continue to demand the cooperation of their governments in that process."

The measures are among a series of levers the government is deploying to scale up the removal and deportation of illegal migrants.

The Foreign Secretary has instructed British diplomats to take a more transactional approach to illegal migration, with embassies and high commissions playing a role in the government's efforts to improve cooperation with countries across the world. These agreements with Angola and Namibia are proof that this approach is working.

Since July 2024, the government has already removed and deported nearly 50,000 people with no right to be in Britain – a 23% increase. During the same period, over 7,000 foreign national offenders have been returned from the UK.

The Home Office has been continually frustrated in its efforts to remove thousands of illegal migrants and criminals due to these three countries refusing to process the necessary paperwork or requiring individuals to sign their own documents, which allows them to block their own deportation.

Agreement with Angola and Namibia will allow the UK to return illegal migrants and foreign national offenders under this new process in the coming months.

Visa penalties are being threatened for the first time under powers in the Nationality and Borders Act 2022.