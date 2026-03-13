Illegal migrants suspected of working as delivery riders in the gig economy have been arrested in a raid at a caravan site in Bromley, the Home Office has said.

Officers from the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement team and the Metropolitan Police swooped on the site in Croydon Road at just after 4.30am on Thursday.

A total of 18 individuals: nine women and nine men of Brazilian, Polish and Czech nationality, were arrested at the site for overstaying in the UK and admitting to illegal working.

An investigation conducted at the site revealed some of the individuals had been “substituting” for legitimate delivery riders and completing food deliveries on their behalf without the right to work in the UK, according to the Home Office.

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Eight of the arrested individuals have been detained pending their removal from the UK.

The remaining 10 have been placed on “strict immigration bail” pending further investigation, the Home Office said.

“We are coming down hard on illegal working and ramping up removals of those with no right to be here,” Border Security and Asylum Minister Alex Norris said.