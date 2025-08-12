50,000 migrants have crossed Channel on small boats since Labour took power
50,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel just 13 months into Sir Keir Starmer's premiership, figures show.
Listen to this article
This is seven months faster than under his Conservative predecessor Rishi Sunak.
The milestone was reached on August 11 2025: day 403 of his time in office - or one year, one month and seven days since Labour won the general election on July 4 2025.
By contrast, the number of arrivals during Mr Sunak's premiership did not reach the 50,000 mark until the 610th day of his time in office, on June 25 2024, according to Home Office data.
This was exactly 20 months since Mr Sunak became prime minister on October 25 2022, and only a few days before the Conservatives lost the general election to Labour.
On day 403 of Mr Sunak's premiership - the point at which 50,000 was reached for Sir Keir - some 36,079 migrants had arrived in small boats.
Read More: Badenoch suggests migrants should be held in ‘camps’ as small boat crossings approach 50,000 under Labour
Read More: UK expands 'deport now, appeal later' foreign criminals policy to 15 more countries
A total of 10,532 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel during the 49 days of Liz Truss's premiership from September 6 to October 24 2022.
This includes 1,241 on September 9: the third highest number of arrivals ever recorded on a single day.
The first and second highest daily totals both occurred during Boris Johnson's premiership, on September 3 2022 (1,305 arrivals) and November 11 2021 (1,250) respectively.
Some 65,676 migrants arrived across the Channel over the course of Mr Johnson's three years, one month and 12 days as prime minister, from July 24 2019 to September 5 2022.
The 50,000 mark was passed on the 1,066th day of his premiership, June 23 2022.
The number of migrants crossing the English Channel per boat has been on a steady upwards trend since data was first recorded in 2018, when the average for the year was seven.
It then rose to an average of 11 per boat in 2019, 13 in 2020, 28 in 2021, 41 in 2022, 49 in 2023 and 53 in 2024.
The average for 2025 is currently running at 59 people per boat.
Speaking on the Isle of Wight, Mrs Badenoch said: “Labour’s plan to smash the gangs was just a slogan. Things are so much worse since Labour came into office, they have no plans.
"Their one in, one out scheme isn’t going to work, and what we’re seeing is a lot of local communities having to pay the price and bear the brunt of the Government’s incompetence.”
Asked if the Conservatives could reduce the number of crossings from five figures to zero, Mrs Badenoch replied that “it wouldn’t happen straight away, but it would happen quickly”.
Mrs Badenoch said: “My team are now looking at what we can do in terms of detention centres, but stopping people from coming here in the first place – if they think they’re going to be sent to Rwanda and not get here, get a free hotel, get benefits, then they won’t come here.”
Reacting to the milestone being reached, Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Labour has surrendered our borders, and the consequences are being felt in our communities, from rising crime to shocking cases of rape and sexual assault by recent arrivals.”
He accused the Government of having “scrapped Conservative deterrents and created the conditions for chaos” and added: “This is an invasion Labour are too cowardly to confront.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer entered No 10 on July 5 last year, having secured a Labour victory with 412 Commons seats, ending 14 years in government for the Conservatives, who won 121.