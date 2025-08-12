Migrant families clamber onto a small boat on today (August 12) in Gravelines, France as it revealed that more than 50000 small boat migrants have now crossed the English Channel since Labour came to power last July. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

50,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel just 13 months into Sir Keir Starmer's premiership, figures show.

This is seven months faster than under his Conservative predecessor Rishi Sunak. The milestone was reached on August 11 2025: day 403 of his time in office - or one year, one month and seven days since Labour won the general election on July 4 2025. By contrast, the number of arrivals during Mr Sunak's premiership did not reach the 50,000 mark until the 610th day of his time in office, on June 25 2024, according to Home Office data.

A graph showing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel, by prime minister. Picture: PA

This was exactly 20 months since Mr Sunak became prime minister on October 25 2022, and only a few days before the Conservatives lost the general election to Labour. On day 403 of Mr Sunak's premiership - the point at which 50,000 was reached for Sir Keir - some 36,079 migrants had arrived in small boats. Read More: Badenoch suggests migrants should be held in ‘camps’ as small boat crossings approach 50,000 under Labour Read More: UK expands 'deport now, appeal later' foreign criminals policy to 15 more countries

Some 474 migrants were detected crossing the Channel on Monday. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A total of 10,532 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel during the 49 days of Liz Truss's premiership from September 6 to October 24 2022. This includes 1,241 on September 9: the third highest number of arrivals ever recorded on a single day. The first and second highest daily totals both occurred during Boris Johnson's premiership, on September 3 2022 (1,305 arrivals) and November 11 2021 (1,250) respectively. Some 65,676 migrants arrived across the Channel over the course of Mr Johnson's three years, one month and 12 days as prime minister, from July 24 2019 to September 5 2022.

