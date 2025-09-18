A girl is carried on a man's shoulders as migrants wade into the sea to try and board a dinghy to cross the English Channel. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Ministers could cut the number of Channel crossings by 75% in the next three years by scaling up “routes and returns” based on the existing UK-France returns agreement, a report has suggested.

Immigration think tank British Future has argued a combination of control and compassion could address the issue and that polling suggests the approach is backed by the British public. In its report How we can actually stop the boats, the authors call for the UK-France “one in, one out” deal to be expanded by 10 or 20 times so the majority of people who make the journey across the Channel from France without permission will be sent back to the continent. At the same time, the report proposes allowing for a significant number of people to have the right to claim asylum through an expanded and regularised route to the UK, which would undermine the smuggling gangs’ business model. Of the UK-France deal, it added: “The potential of this scheme, at scale, to break the deadlock has been underappreciated.” It comes as the Government is facing fresh pressure over the migrant returns agreement, which is yet to send any migrants back to France since it came into force last month. Read More: Home Secretary vows to fight 'last-minute' block on migrant's deportation under 'one in, one out' scheme Read more: Labour's 'one in, one out' migrant deal in chaos as High Court temporarily blocks deportation of asylum seeker

A small rubber boat with migrants leaves the French coast towards the English Channel. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday, the High Court also temporarily blocked the deportation of an Eritrean man, who was set to be removed on Wednesday under the scheme, while he produces medical evidence to back up his human trafficking claim. British Future’s analysis draws on policy under the former US president Joe Biden when migrants arriving in the US by crossing the US-Mexico border without permission dropped by 81% in the year between December 2023 to 2024. The report highlights how the US administration also carried out quick returns of those asylum seekers arriving while also offering capped legal routes to give refugee protection to those eligible. It added that implementing the policy at scale “matters”, and a smaller US pilot scheme in 2023 produced poor results, but border crossings dropped after it was expanded in 2024. British Future director and co-author of the report Sunder Katwala said: “The new Home Secretary needs to seize the initiative on small boats with a real-world plan that is bold enough to have an impact but founded on hard evidence of what works. “The foundations are in place in the UK-France deal. The US experience shows what can be achieved when this approach is delivered at scale. “The public would support this: they want action on Channel crossings but still want Britain to protect refugees in need. Most people would prefer an orderly, controlled and humane system to the populist threat to tear everything up, which appeals only to a vocal minority.” The report argues that scaling up the UK-France deal would change the behaviour of people seeking asylum, like in the US where people would no longer be willing to pay smugglers for dangerous journeys if they have a safer alternative available. The existing UK-France pilot scheme was agreed in July, in order for the UK to send back to France asylum seekers who have crossed the Channel, in exchange for those who apply and are approved to come to Britain. France has reportedly said it will only accept a small initial contingent of deportations, while the UK has said it hopes to increase numbers over the course of the scheme in an effort to stop small boat crossings in the Channel.

French police officers patrol and search the beach, check the dunes for migrants while they allow them to depart on a rubber dinghy. Picture: Getty