More than 1,000 migrants cross Channel amid record-breaking May weather
Some 1,128 people arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel between Friday and Tuesday
More than 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel during the hot spell of weather.
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Migrants have made the journey over six consecutive days since Friday as temperatures soared over the May bank holiday weekend.
Photos show people disembarking from a Border Security Command boat at Dover, in Kent, on Wednesday, wearing life vests and blankets.
Some 1,128 people arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel between Friday and Tuesday, according to Home Office figures.
Latest data shows 139 people made the journey in two boats on Tuesday, bringing the total number of arrivals for the year so far to 8,704 people.
This is down 36% on this time last year, and a drop of 17% on the same point in 2024.
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Temperatures rose to the hottest day in May on record for both England and Wales on Tuesday, according to the Met Office, with Kew Gardens provisionally reaching 35.1C and Cardiff Bute Park 32.9C.
Latest Home Office figures for arrivals on Wednesday will be published on Thursday.
The arrivals come as three migrants were charged with endangering lives of others during a sea crossing over the weekend, while three others were convicted of arriving in the UK without entry clearance and jailed.
Turkish national Osman Yesil, 47, and Algerian national Tawfiq Boubazine, 33, both arrived on Friday and pleaded guilty at their first appearances at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
The Crown Prosecution Service said they were both sentenced to eight months in prison.
Albanian national Elidjon Cota, 29, also pleaded guilty to the same charge on Tuesday, after arriving in the UK on Saturday and was sentenced to eight months of jail time.
Meanwhile, Sudanese nationals Jiechlat Buom, 25, and Kueth Gatkuoth, 31, were charged with endangering others after arriving in the UK on Saturday.
They will appear at Canterbury Crown Court for a plea hearing on June 29.
Iranian national Mehdi Najafi, 42, accused of the same offence after arriving on Friday will also face a plea hearing at the same court on June 22.
Sarah Dineley, the CPS lead on immigration crime, said: “Many of these cases were charged within hours over this bank holiday weekend which meant defendants were brought before a court within days of arriving in the UK.
“The CPS continues to work with international partners to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups, who are ultimately responsible for small-boat crossings.
“We will use the laws available to us to prosecute where there is sufficient evidence, and it is in the public interest to do so.”