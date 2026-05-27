Some 1,128 people arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel between Friday and Tuesday

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover from a Border Security Command vessel on Wednesday following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: PA Media

By Georgia Rowe

More than 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel during the hot spell of weather.

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Migrants have made the journey over six consecutive days since Friday as temperatures soared over the May bank holiday weekend. Photos show people disembarking from a Border Security Command boat at Dover, in Kent, on Wednesday, wearing life vests and blankets. Some 1,128 people arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel between Friday and Tuesday, according to Home Office figures. Latest data shows 139 people made the journey in two boats on Tuesday, bringing the total number of arrivals for the year so far to 8,704 people. This is down 36% on this time last year, and a drop of 17% on the same point in 2024. Read more: Labour MPs demand probe into alleged Islamophobia in Reform UK Read more: Blair launches scathing attack on Labour as he warns party is 'playing with Britain's future'

Temperatures rose to the hottest day in May on record for both England and Wales on Tuesday, according to the Met Office, with Kew Gardens provisionally reaching 35.1C and Cardiff Bute Park 32.9C. Latest Home Office figures for arrivals on Wednesday will be published on Thursday. The arrivals come as three migrants were charged with endangering lives of others during a sea crossing over the weekend, while three others were convicted of arriving in the UK without entry clearance and jailed. Turkish national Osman Yesil, 47, and Algerian national Tawfiq Boubazine, 33, both arrived on Friday and pleaded guilty at their first appearances at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday. The Crown Prosecution Service said they were both sentenced to eight months in prison.

A discarded dinghy lies with other rubbish on a beach often used by people-smuggling gangs to launch small boats into the English Channel, on May 22, 2026 in Gravelines, France. Picture: Getty