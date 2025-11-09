A total of 503 migrants crossed the English Channel in one day as the Government considers a major shake-up of the country’s immigration rules.

The latest arrivals came in seven small boats on Saturday, with more vessels making the crossing from France on Sunday.

It brings the total for the past three days to 1,772, and for the year so far to 38,726. This compares with 32,119 who made the journey by the same date last year, and 26,699 in 2023.

More people were photographed in Dover on Sunday being brought ashore on a Border Force vessel while wearing lifejackets, with some wrapped in blankets.

The arrivals in the Kent port come as Shabana Mahmood is understood to be set to announce a major shake-up of Britain’s immigration rules in the coming weeks with changes modelled on the Danish system.

