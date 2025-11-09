Another 503 migrants cross Channel in small boats in single day
It brings the total for the past three days to 1,772
A total of 503 migrants crossed the English Channel in one day as the Government considers a major shake-up of the country’s immigration rules.
The latest arrivals came in seven small boats on Saturday, with more vessels making the crossing from France on Sunday.
It brings the total for the past three days to 1,772, and for the year so far to 38,726. This compares with 32,119 who made the journey by the same date last year, and 26,699 in 2023.
More people were photographed in Dover on Sunday being brought ashore on a Border Force vessel while wearing lifejackets, with some wrapped in blankets.
The arrivals in the Kent port come as Shabana Mahmood is understood to be set to announce a major shake-up of Britain’s immigration rules in the coming weeks with changes modelled on the Danish system.
The Home Secretary sent officials to Denmark last month to study its border control and asylum policies, which are seen as some of the toughest in Europe.
Its tighter rules on family reunions and restricting some refugees to a temporary stay are among the policies being looked at.
Ms Mahmood wants deterrents in place to stop people seeking to enter the UK via unauthorised routes, while making it easier to remove those who are found to have no right to stay.
Sources said she was eager to meet Danish immigration minister Rasmus Stoklund as soon as possible.
Labour MPs are split on the move. Some in so-called red wall seats, which are seen as vulnerable to challenge from Reform UK, want ministers to go further in the Danish direction.
Others believe the policies will estrange progressive voters and push the party too far to the right.
Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome, who is a member of the party’s Socialist Campaign Group caucus, urged against emulating the Danish model, suggesting it was “far-right”.
“I think these are policies of the far-right. I don’t think anyone wants to see a Labour government flirting with them,” she said.