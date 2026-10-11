International Organization for Migration sais 109 people have died . Picture: Ralf Liebhold/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

At least 109 migrants, including 15 children, have died and more than 116 are missing after a boat capsized while sailing from Djibouti to Yemen, the International Organization for Migration said on Sunday.

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The boat was believed to be carrying about 350 people when it got into trouble in the water. It capsized near Guhere, north of Obock — a port town in Djibouti — during the night of 8–9 October, the IOM said, citing survivor accounts. More than 80 people survived the shipwreck, all Ethiopian nationals, the report said. Read more: 'Mega-dinghies' capable of smuggling around 1,700 migrants across the Channel seized at UK airport Read more: Two migrants dead and two women badly burned trying to reach UK - as 12 protesters arrested following clash with police