109 migrants including 15 children dead after boat from Djibouti to Yemen capsizes
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At least 109 migrants, including 15 children, have died and more than 116 are missing after a boat capsized while sailing from Djibouti to Yemen, the International Organization for Migration said on Sunday.
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The boat was believed to be carrying about 350 people when it got into trouble in the water.
It capsized near Guhere, north of Obock — a port town in Djibouti — during the night of 8–9 October, the IOM said, citing survivor accounts.
More than 80 people survived the shipwreck, all Ethiopian nationals, the report said.
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"This is a devastating loss of life. Our thoughts are with the survivors and the families who have lost loved ones or remain without news of their relatives," said Alexandre Coissac, the IOM's chief of mission in Djibouti.
"Our teams are on the ground alongside local authorities to provide emergency assistance.
"This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by migrants along this migration corridor as they seek economic opportunities."
The IOM says that it is assisting 64 survivors at its Obock Migrant Response Centre while Djiboutian authorities continue search and rescue operations.
A spokesperson for the Ethiopian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.