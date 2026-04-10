Man arrested after four migrants drown trying to cross Channel
A Sudanese man has been arrested on suspicion of endangering life after four migrants drowned trying to cross the Channel.
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Two men and two women died as they attempted to climb on to a dinghy at Equihen-Plage, near Boulogne-sur-mer, on Thursday morning.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the 27-year-old was arrested at the Manston processing centre in Kent.
Thirty-eight people were returned to the French shore after the incident south of Boulogne-sur-Mer near Calais, but 74 migrants travelled on to the UK.
The arrested man remains in police custody. The NCA is also in the process of interviewing those who made it to the UK.
Two children were among those taken to hospital as a precaution after the incident and another person was treated for hypothermia.
The NCA is helping French authorities with their investigation.
Government official Francois-Xavier Lauch, the prefect of Pas-de-Calais, told reporters the people who died were “already quite far into the sea”, adding: “The currents, which can be dangerous here, swept them away.”
It came a day after French emergency services took part in a training exercise to practise dealing with migrants in the water at the same beach where the deaths happened.
Last week, two migrants died in a similar crossing attempt – thought to be the first so far this year.
Craig Turner, NCA deputy director, said: “Working with colleagues at home and abroad, we are determined to do all we can to identify and bring to justice those responsible for these four tragic deaths.”
Sam Turner, Director of Migration and Displacement, at the British Red Cross said: “It is devastating to see people lose their lives attempting to cross the Channel.
"We continue to see men, women and children taking these perilous journeys in search of safety, as they flee war, violence and persecution."
"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy.
“We know from our decades of experience supporting people seeking asylum, no one risks their life like this unless they feel they have no other option. We need more safe routes to prevent people taking these dangerous journeys to reach the UK.”