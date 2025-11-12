Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp called the French efforts "lamentable"

French police officers, holding cans of a spray substance, talk with people thought to be migrants on the beach in Gravelines, France on October 10. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

French police are preventing fewer Channel crossings since Sir Keir Starmer’s deal with Emmanuel Macron to crack down on small boats, figures suggest.

Just 28.7 per cent of attempted crossings have been stopped since the agreement came into effect in August, compared to 38 per cent in the 13 weeks before, according to The Telegraph. Under the deal, France pledged to deploy elite officers to intercept smugglers’ dinghies at sea - within 300 metres of the coast - before they could reach British waters. But the new tactics have been delayed over safety concerns, with officers reportedly worried that intervening in shallow water could put migrants’ lives at risk. Read More: Second migrant deported under 'one-in, one-out' deal returns to Britain aboard small boat Read More: French police stopping fewer Channel crossings after 'one-in, one-out deal' despite promise to crackdown

French police officers watch migrants returning to the beach after a failed attempt to reach Britain. Picture: Alamy

Amid mounting frustration in Whitehall, people smugglers are now sharing clips online showing French police failing to stop crossings - using the footage to lure more migrants to make the journey. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp called the French efforts "lamentable". "Preventing only a quarter of embarkation attempts is pathetic. No wonder migrants are using videos of French police standing around to illustrate how easy it is to cross," he said. "I saw this myself when I went to the Calais area in the summer with French police ushering illegal immigrants onto a public bus towards embarkation points. We have seen 2,000 illegal immigrants cross in a four-day period recently. The Government has lost control of our borders." Figures show that while French interceptions fell from 8,521 to 4,635 over the 13-week comparison period, arrivals in the UK only dropped slightly - from 13,920 to 11,518.

French police officers take photos of migrants as they board a small boat to reach Britain, in Gravelines, France, Friday, Sept. 19. Picture: Alamy