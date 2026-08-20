A new Home Office document states that rape is a "serious crime" which would lead to imprisonment.

00:00 | Nick reads out excerpts from the booklet, and brands this 'admission of danger' from the government

02:41 | Education Secretary Lucy Powell defends the asylum guidance

04:04 | Dr Rakib Ehsan warns of the 'fundamental threat to women' from 'lax border security'

08:01 | Political commentator Emma Woolf asks if the migrants even have the knowledge of English to read the booklet

10:54 | Caller Rosie accuses Nick of 'setting the tone for people to ring in with negatives'

14:31 | Caller Ryan thinks this is 'another sad day for British history...with weak and exploited borders'

16:41 | Caller Steve says the booklet 'is a waste of time, because [migrants] know they're not supposed to do it'

18:56 | Listener Derek texts: 'God help us all'.

19:04 | Listener Georgina: 'These leaflets should have been handed out from the start'

19:10 | Listener Andrew points out the leaflet says migrants 'could be arrested if they offend - not will be arrested'.

19:21 | Nick asks why caller Ahmed is 'seeking to defend the offenders'

21:33 | Caller Hayley thinks the migrants 'wouldn't be bothered to read' the booklet

23:21 | Listener Mike is 'terrified' about the safety of his two young daughters

23:37 | Listener Michael 'feels like moving to North Korea'

23:46 | Listener Sue: 'These people have to be detained'

24:00 | Caller Ricardo: 'We should not open the door' to more offenders from other countries when we have them here

26:15 | Caller Abigail wants the booklet 'given to all men'

28:26 | Caller Sarah agrees that this is 'not a black or brown problem, but a male problem'

30:52 | Listener Marie reiterates that we shouldn't 'deal with extra domestic violence from immigrants'

30:59 | Listener Fiona is 'ashamed of the dog-whistling'

31:14 | Caller Carol discusses the history of violence against women in Ireland

33:47 | Caller Kim thinks the government 'is finally acknowledging the massive problem going on here'

39:06 | Listener Natasha says some migrants see 'no problem' with the way they treat women

39:19 | Listener Carrie disagrees with the idea that this is 'dog whistle' discussion

39:36 | Caller Suzanne is concerned about 'cultures where it's okay to hit women'

41:55 | Caller Daniel worried about the safety of his wife and his daughter

44:40 | Caller Jess, who 'wants to burst into tears', says 'religion and culture are not the same

46:15 | Nick Ferrari says a difference of opinions has to be acknowledged in conversations like this

46:59 | Caller Munira says 'British men need this booklet'

50:41 | Caller Mark wouldn't go to Saudi Arabia because of safety and human rights concerns 53:31 | Caller Tony wants an offshore detention centre built

55:51 | Caller David agrees with Nick that this is an admission from the government

56:34 | Caller Robert, who is half black, can't stand the 'woke mind virus' leading people to 'defend the indefensible'