Some 250 people arrived in the UK in three boats on Monday, according to Home Office figures.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Nearly 100 migrants have been rescued after their inflatable dinghy broke down in the English Channel.

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The boat suffered engine failure shortly after leaving the French coast on Monday morning. In total, 96 people were rescued and taken to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, French authorities said. As the boat departed Le Touquet beach, around 30 people were left in the water, including some who were in serious difficulty in the currents, rescuers said. Four people were pulled from the water by helicopter and another six by lifeboat. Read more: Village that voted to leave UK can house migrants in 'self-contained' former military barracks, minister says Read more: Somali man arrested after stabbing at hotel used to house asylum seekers

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover. Picture: Alamy

Migrants from another boat were pictured arriving at the Border Security Command compound in Dover, Kent, later on Monday. Some 250 people arrived in three boats on Monday, according to Home Office figures. Last week, Prime Minister Andy Burnham promised to “change our tactics” to tackle the gangs bringing migrants across the English Channel, after a record 230 people made the journey in a single boat. The Prime Minister also said the Government would be “relentless” in chasing down the gangs who are facilitating the dangerous crossings. The gangs appear to have begun loading more people into single boats in recent weeks.