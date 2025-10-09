A small boat carrying people thought to be migrants arrives to collect more people in Gravelines, France. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Nineteen migrants have been sent to France on two flights, as part of the Government’s flagship returns deal with France.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said flights across the Channel were "under way and ramping up", sending migrants trying to cross into the UK by small boat a message that "if you come here illegally, you face being detained and removed, so think twice before making that journey". The 19 returns, including a flight earlier on Thursday, followed seven deportations last month. Ms Mahmood said: "We must put an end to these dangerous crossings which put lives at risk and money in the pockets of criminal gangs. "The contrast couldn't be clearer. The last government's Rwanda scheme took years and cost hundreds of millions of pounds, and failed to forcefully remove a single person."