19 migrants sent to France as part of 'one in, one out' deportation deal
Nineteen migrants have been sent to France on two flights, as part of the Government’s flagship returns deal with France.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said flights across the Channel were “under way and ramping up”, sending migrants trying to cross into the UK by small boat a message that “if you come here illegally, you face being detained and removed, so think twice before making that journey”.
The 19 returns, including a flight earlier on Thursday, followed seven deportations last month.
Ms Mahmood said: “We must put an end to these dangerous crossings which put lives at risk and money in the pockets of criminal gangs.
“The contrast couldn’t be clearer. The last government’s Rwanda scheme took years and cost hundreds of millions of pounds, and failed to forcefully remove a single person."
“In a matter of weeks, we’ve returned 26 through our historic agreement with France.
“With flights to France now under way and ramping up, we are sending out a clear message: if you come here illegally, you face being detained and removed, so think twice before making that journey.”
The returns deal, struck earlier this year with Paris, sees approved asylum seekers in France swapped with those who entered via small boats.
After identifying migrants for deportation, the Home Office makes referrals to France within three days, with the French having 12 days to respond under the terms of the deal.
French authorities will then respond within 14 days in exchange for an approved asylum seeker in France to be brought to the UK under a safe route.
Adults and families in France able to express an interest in coming to the UK through an online platform set up by the Home Office.
They will have to meet suitability criteria, standard visa application process and security checks. If accepted, they would be given three months in the UK to claim asylum or apply for a visa, and would be subject to the same rules for all asylum seekers not allowed to work, study or have access to benefits.