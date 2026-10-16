In the last few years, Bulgarian authorities have seized nearly 300 rubber boats used for border crossings, including a 12-metre-long dinghy

Kapitan Andreevo Customs Point, one of the busiest in the European Union, is working to thwart the criminal gangs trafficking migrants. Picture: LBC Visualisation - Getty images

By Rebecca Henrys

Tens of thousands of migrants are being stopped from reaching the UK thanks to a border point 1,500 miles away from Calais that sits at the ‘Gateway to Europe’.

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LBC's Henry Riley had the opportunity to go behind the scenes at the Bulgaria-Turkey border to see how the battle against smuggling gangs is unfolding. More than one million lorries travel through the Kapitan Andreevo Customs Point every year, nestled within these vehicles are outboard motors made in China, dinghies manufactured in Turkey, and life jackets. In the last few years, Bulgarian authorities have seized nearly 300 rubber boats used for border crossings, including a 12-metre-long dinghy. With each dinghy capable of carrying up to 100 people, it is estimated that the Bulgarian border force could have stopped close to 28,000 people from reaching the UK. Read More: Reform UK suggests troops should use 'lethal force' against migrants Read More: 'Mega-dinghies' capable of smuggling around 1,700 migrants across the Channel seized at UK airport

Georgi Gospodinov, Head of Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, told LBC: "One thing is always true for the criminal gangs, and this is that they are trying to do a lot of money from illegal actions. "What gives them a profit and a lot of money is important for them. "So that's why now this trend with the boats is booming. "We have stopped a lot of criminal groups trying to smuggle these boats. Now they are trying to change routes. And also it's valid for the criminal groups bringing guns and whatever." But, it's not just boats that are being smuggled across the border. Mr Gospodinov added that they have seized more than 60 kilos of narcotics, 20,000 fake textiles, 10,000 perfumes, and a lot of undeclared cash. The British authorities are intensely involved in operations at Kapitan Andreevo. They have supplied X-ray scanners, gas analysers and endoscopes, provided specialist training and even a rather lively dog named Adele, who proudly sports a Union Flag patch on her harness.

Barbed wire lines the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing point between Bulgaria and Turkey. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy