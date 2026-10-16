Where the boats are really being stopped - 1,500 miles from Calais: LBC visits Bulgarian-Turkish border where dinghies are smuggled into Europe
In the last few years, Bulgarian authorities have seized nearly 300 rubber boats used for border crossings, including a 12-metre-long dinghy
Tens of thousands of migrants are being stopped from reaching the UK thanks to a border point 1,500 miles away from Calais that sits at the ‘Gateway to Europe’.
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LBC's Henry Riley had the opportunity to go behind the scenes at the Bulgaria-Turkey border to see how the battle against smuggling gangs is unfolding.
More than one million lorries travel through the Kapitan Andreevo Customs Point every year, nestled within these vehicles are outboard motors made in China, dinghies manufactured in Turkey, and life jackets.
In the last few years, Bulgarian authorities have seized nearly 300 rubber boats used for border crossings, including a 12-metre-long dinghy.
With each dinghy capable of carrying up to 100 people, it is estimated that the Bulgarian border force could have stopped close to 28,000 people from reaching the UK.
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Georgi Gospodinov, Head of Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, told LBC: "One thing is always true for the criminal gangs, and this is that they are trying to do a lot of money from illegal actions.
"What gives them a profit and a lot of money is important for them.
"So that's why now this trend with the boats is booming.
"We have stopped a lot of criminal groups trying to smuggle these boats. Now they are trying to change routes. And also it's valid for the criminal groups bringing guns and whatever."
But, it's not just boats that are being smuggled across the border.
Mr Gospodinov added that they have seized more than 60 kilos of narcotics, 20,000 fake textiles, 10,000 perfumes, and a lot of undeclared cash.
The British authorities are intensely involved in operations at Kapitan Andreevo.
They have supplied X-ray scanners, gas analysers and endoscopes, provided specialist training and even a rather lively dog named Adele, who proudly sports a Union Flag patch on her harness.
The short-haired pointer is trained to freeze when she detects narcotics, currency, weapons, but crucially also the rubber used for small boats.
It's estimated that the UK and Bulgarian authorities have damaged organised crime by about £18 million.
Mr Gospodinov said: "This is the whole idea of this cooperation, not to cut the chain, because the easiest way is just to see something, but then how do you find who is involved at the very end of Europe?
"And this cooperation is to bring all this together and to have all this information so we can stop these criminal gangs."
The crossing is referred to as the ‘Gateway to Europe’ as, ultimately, anyone who manages to make it across from Turkey, originally from the Middle East or Asia, and who steps onto Bulgarian soil undetected is given almost borderless access to the continent.
Sofia was successfully inducted into the ‘Schengen zone’ at the start of 2025, which guarantees frictionless travel to 29 countries, including France.
There's a 10ft fence topped with barbed wire, but migrants have been able to use ladders and wire cutters to get through onto Bulgarian soil.
And, 35 miles away is the Harmanli asylum and refugee camp, with its eerie and almost haunted exterior of faded murals and paintings including childrens' Spongebob artwork - juxtaposed with barbed wire.
The population of the camp, the largest of its type in Bulgaria, is said to have risen by 300 per cent in the last 5 years and it houses nearly 2,000 mostly Syrian nationals.
Some 10 years ago the camp saw clashes between residents and police, who fired water cannon and rubber bullets at protesters.
Amnesty International said it had “serious doubts” about the suitability and safety of the site.