More than 700 migrants crossed the English Channel on Saturday bringing the total for the year so far to 40,029 and ending a 28-day run of no vessels making the crossing.

A total of 11 boats carrying 737 people made the crossing on December 13, according to Home Office figures.

The last time more than 40,000 migrants crossed in a year was in 2022 when the total for the year was 45,755, with the total for 2023 being 29,347 and 36,816 for 2024.

The period of 28 days without migrant boats is the longest uninterrupted run since 2018.

