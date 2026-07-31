Video footage showed the migrants, mostly young men, swimming or floating on inner tubes from the Moroccan side, and others breaking through a gate on land and running into the city

Migrants try to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Spain deployed military units to Ceuta in North Africa as migrants surged by sea and land from Morocco into the territory.

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State television TVE reported that 2,000 to 3,000 people had crossed into Ceuta on Thursday. Video footage showed the migrants, mostly young men, swimming or floating on inner tubes from the Moroccan side, and others breaking through a gate on land and running into the city. Hundreds of people climbed barbed wire fences which were not being guarded by police at the time. In Fnideq, a Moroccan town just beyond the Ceuta border, Moroccan authorities aimed water cannons at migrants very late Thursday in an attempt to deter them from crossing. "It was very tough. The police tried to stop us. But our will and determination allowed us to come here," migrant Jadid Zacaria, his hair and shirt still wet from the ocean, said in an interview in Ceuta on Thursday afternoon as migrants streamed through a border gate nearby. Some of the migrants shouted, "Long live Spain" as they entered the territory. Read More: Migrants wave from packed dinghy after sprinting into the sea in first migrant Channel crossing since Burnham became PM Read More: 'Where are the police?' Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp follows migrants to a dinghy live on LBC - as he questions value of £662m deal with France

Crisis migratoria!!



Cientos de marroquíes cruzan el espigón del Tarajal, escapan de la Guardia Civil y corren sin control hacia Ceuta, por la frontera sur de España!!#JLMNoticias #Aguascalientes pic.twitter.com/hKu60He6C3 — José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias) July 30, 2026

In Melilla, Spain's second autonomous city in northern Africa, footage from local media and human rights organisations appeared to show clashes at the Beni Ansar border point late Thursday. That has been the only open crossing between Morocco and Melilla for the past six years. According to Omar Naji of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights, at least three vehicles were set ablaze and injuries were reported among migrants and security forces. Nigel Farage took to social media to respond to the viral footage. "It's time to wake up everybody," he said.

My response to viral footage from the Moroccan border.



It’s time to wake up everybody. pic.twitter.com/V4EtxT6vBe — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 30, 2026

Hundreds of migrants reach Spain's Ceuta after swimming from Morocco. Picture: Getty

Morocco's Interior Ministry did not respond to requests for comment. Nine corpses were found in Ceuta on Thursday, local authorities said, adding to a toll of 60 migrants who have died attempting to cross into the enclave in recent months. The government said 200 specialised police officers and 60 troops arrived from the Spanish mainland to reinforce Ceuta's regular forces. It was unclear whether reinforcements were being sent to Melilla, and authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Spanish army soldiers are deployed to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Picture: Alamy

Die spanische Exklave Ceuta wird derzeit überrannt: Bereits mehr als 1.500 Migranten, vorwiegend aus Marokko und Algerien, gelangten in kürzester Zeit in die EU. Ihr Ziel dürfte mutmaßlich Deutschland sein. Grenzen müssen jetzt geschlossen und Abweisungen rigoros durchgesetzt… pic.twitter.com/hW7RtKi2OE — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) July 30, 2026

On a highway 150 kilometres (90 miles) south of Ceuta in Morocco, Reuters witnesses saw groups of young people walking north in hopes of reaching Spanish territory. The scene was reminiscent of 2021, when some 10,000 people from Morocco and sub-Saharan Africa, many of them minors, entered Ceuta, an enclave of 85,000 people. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will travel to Ceuta on Friday with Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska for meetings with security forces and local authorities, his office said.

Migrants crowd together as they try to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Picture: Alamy

Many shops in Ceuta were shuttered on Thursday. Enrique Serrano, who runs a women's clothing store, said business owners were organising self-defence because they believed police resources would be insufficient. "I'm not opening this afternoon because the situation is extremely tense ... The first thing I have to do is protect my business and my family," he said, adding that hundreds of migrants rushed through the border fence in a matter of minutes during the early hours of Thursday.

Migrants cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Picture: Alamy