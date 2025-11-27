New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows this figure- representing the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving Britain - rose by 204,000 in the year to June 2025

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the figure – representing the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving Britain – rose by 204,000 in the year to June 2025.

By Frankie Elliott

Net migration to the UK has dropped sharply in the last year as more Brits leave the country and fewer migrants come to work and study.

This was a sharp fall from the 649,000 additions recorded in the year to June 2024 and was 80 per cent lower than the peak in 2023.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood welcomed the figures, saying net migration was “at its lowest level in half a decade and has fallen by more than two-thirds under this government". Picture: Getty

ONS officials say the drop is driven by a "gradual increase in levels of emigration", with provisional figures showing there were 109,000 fewer Britons in the UK by June 2025. It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is urged to tackle “an alarming brain drain" in the UK, with experts fearing the growing number of young Brits leaving the country were hurting the economy. The figures also highlight a ‘wave of wealth migration’ as more wealthy individuals leave the UK as other countries looking more attractive in terms of take home pay. Former Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand, who left Britain in August for Dubai, told LBC earlier this month: "There’s things that are falling apart and going wrong in the country, then I sit there and go, we pay towards tax and is it really going towards the things that are actually benefiting the people that live here? " Elsewhere, the ONS figures also showed a 70 per cent decline in the number of non-EU nationals arriving on work or study-dependant visas. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood welcomed the figures, saying net migration was "at its lowest level in half a decade and has fallen by more than two-thirds under this government". She added that ministers were going further "because the pace and scale of migration has placed immense pressure on local communities". But while the overall migration figures were seen as good news, Ms Mahmood will be less happy with the Home Office figures on asylum, which were also released this morning.