Former referee Mike Dean insists he never intended to “criticise or undermine the integrity” of his fellow officials in comments he made on a recent podcast.

“At no stage was it my intention to question, criticise or undermine the integrity of refereeing in this country. I have always respected the profession and the responsibility that comes with being a referee.”

“My approach as a referee was always to allow the game to flow and whenever possible I preferred to apply a high threshold for contact which the players liked. However, if I saw a foul challenge that needed me to take the appropriate action I would give it from the correct position.

Dean, who told the podcast he went 20 to 25 minutes on occasions without blowing his whistle, said in a statement published on his Instagram account on Friday: “Throughout my 25 years as a professional referee, I have always applied the Laws of the Game to the best of my ability.

Dean, who refereed in the Premier League until 2022, generated controversy after claiming on the ‘Jamie Vardy’s Having a Party’ podcast he would “joke about” during matches, seeing how long he could go without blowing his whistle or leaving the centre circle.

Dean had told the podcast: “There used to be games that we used to have, as a laugh, we used to say, something like, ‘we’ll kick off now, right? See how long we can go without blowing the whistle’.

“Done that a few times in the Premier League, before VAR obviously. Went 20 to 25 minutes without blowing a whistle a few times. Let it go, let it go, let it go.

“I used to do another thing in the Premier League. I used to stand in the centre circle and see how long I could stay in the centre circle before I had to leave. That was just me joking about. But the lads used to be on the line saying ‘you can’t’. I said ‘I’ll try it’.

“I just used to kind of run around, kind of go, but don’t go out of it. Got (to) about 15 minutes once in one game, without leaving the centre circle.”

Dean’s former boss at Professional Game Match Officials Limited, Keith Hackett, said Dean was “in fantasy land” and could not have done what he had claimed to do.

Hackett added on X: “He clearly has damaged his reputation. The fallout does not help current refs.”

It is understood Dean’s claims have been met with bemusement by those with current involvement in officiating, with some noting a lack of factual detail in his stories.

Refereeing is currently overseen by Pro Ref – the new name for PGMOL – which has been approached for comment.

Another former referee, Graham Scott, wrote in The Athletic: “I am supremely confident that neither story is true and that he has embellished both out of all recognition.”

Dean is expected to appear on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday programme this weekend.