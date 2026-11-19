The crew aboard British tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s Bayseian superyacht were oblivious to the safety risks before the vessel sank, investigators have ruled.

But before boarding, crew members were not informed of the safety risk making the ship vulnerable to strong winds, the MAIB said in its final report.

Seven people, including Mr Lynch, 53, and his daughter Hannah, 18, died in the accident.

The UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the vessel sank at an "extraordinary speed" when a sudden blast of hurricane-force winds thrust it onto its side in under 15 seconds.

The 473-ton luxury yacht was carrying 22 people when it sank off the north coast of Sicily in 2024.

The captain had instructed those keeping watch to wake him if winds exceeded 20 knots, around 23mph, or if the anchor began dragging.

The marine investigation found that The Bayesian was anchored near the Sicilian fishing village of Porticello on the night of August 18 2024, with 12 guests and 10 crew aboard.

Captain James Cutfield was aware of the incoming storm but the weather remained mild until just 11 minutes before the yacht was forced onto its side.

The report also found that seas were light when the crew ended their shifts for the night.

“The extreme winds that night were also not explicitly forecast, so the crew had no warning of the risk.”

Rob Loder, the chief inspector of Marine Accidents, said: “Our investigation found that Bayesian had a vulnerability to high winds that was not recognised, because the yacht had never been assessed at anchor with its sails down.

“The speed of events overtook the crew and prevented them from taking any other action."

MAIB principal inspector Simon Graves said: It was very dynamic, very quick.

Also killed were US lawyer Chris Morvillo, 59, and his wife Neda Morvillo, 57, also died along with crew member Rick Thomas, 59.

But Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his wife, Judy, 71 both died.

Fifteen people survived when it collapsed on its side and managed to escape via a life raft that was launched by a crew member.

The yacht "had a vulnerability to high winds that was not recognised, because the yacht had never been assessed at anchor with its sails down", the report said.

The report found that the yacht’s manufacturer never told them the vessel’s 236ft mast left it vulnerable to keeling over.

At 3am, the wind was still light, although lightning and storm clouds appeared to be getting closer.

At 3.44am, a crew member on watch posted a video of the approaching storm on social media.

Just 11 minutes later, winds had increased to around 35mph.

The captain was woken at around 4am, and the crew began preparing the engines so they could move the vessel.

But at 4.06am, the wind suddenly surged to around 80mph.

The yacht was knocked onto its side, throwing people and furniture across the decks.

Investigators believe the extreme weather was most likely caused by a downburst — a powerful blast of air from a thunderstorm that hits the sea and spreads out with enormous force.

David Robertson, the lead investigator of the sinking, said the crew had not been properly warned about this danger.

He told a press briefing on Wednesday: “The forecast didn’t mention the chance of violent winds, crew training hadn’t covered it, and guidance didn’t cover it.

“All of that combined to limit the crew’s ability to recognise the developing hazard and take timely action.”

Investigators concluded that flooding did not cause the initial capsize.

Water only became a major problem once the yacht was already lying on its side, the report said.

The report also revealed the desperate struggle to escape as the vessel began sinking.

Five people were injured “either by falling or from things falling on them”, while the deck hand was “thrown into the sea”, the report said.

Two guests used furniture drawers “as an improvised ladder” to escape their cabin.

The skipper instructed guests and crew on an area of the deck to “swim clear of the mast and boom as the vessel was sinking”.

Survivors later made their way onto a life raft released from the Bayesian.

They went on to be rescued on a small boat dispatched by the yacht Sir Robert Baden Powell, which was also at anchor nearby.

But none of the Bayesian’s life rafts automatically floated free and inflated during the sinking, the report found.

The crew had to release a raft manually.

The captain and another crew member also swam back towards the sinking yacht in an unsuccessful attempt to release another raft.

Mr Graves praised the actions of the crew after the yacht was knocked down.

He said: “The safety of the people who were able to leave the vessel at that point relied heavily on the training experience and not least the initiative of the crew members who were on board.”

The investigation was carried out alongside a criminal probe in Italy, where captain James Cutfield, chief engineer Tim Parker Eaton and deckhand Matthew Griffith are under investigation over potential charges of multiple manslaughter and culpable shipwreck.

British investigators said that Italian prosecutors had restricted access to some witnesses and evidence.

The report says: “It is possible that the circumstances depicted in this report may alter following disclosure of evidence withheld by the Italian authorities.”

However, Mr Graves said he was satisfied with the British investigation.

He said: “We are content with our investigation, the investigation that we’ve undertaken, and the information we’ve used to feed into it.”

He explained that the MAIB’s purpose was to prevent future accidents rather than establish criminal blame.

The report also found that alcohol consumption had not contributed to the sinking.

Rob Loder, chief inspector of Marine Accidents said: “Our investigation found that Bayesian had a vulnerability to high winds that was not recognised, because the yacht had never been assessed at anchor with its sails down.

“The extreme winds that night were also not explicitly forecast, so the crew had no warning of the risk.

“MAIB has published a safety flyer for the industry and a report which makes recommendations covering vessel design standards, crew training and how rare but severe weather is represented in forecasts.

“I urge everyone with a part to play, including regulators, training providers and weather services, to read our report and act on it, so that a tragedy like this is not repeated.”

Inquest proceedings in the UK are looking at the deaths of Mr Lynch and his daughter, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his wife, Judy Bloomer, 71, who were all British nationals.

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued.

Mr Lynch and his daughter were said to have lived in the vicinity of London and the Bloomers lived in Sevenoaks, Kent.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is also investigating the sinking.