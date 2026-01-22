The builders of the ill-fated Bayesian superyacht that sunk with businessman Mike Lynch aboard is suing the British billionaire’s widow for £400m. Picture: Social media

By Danielle de Wolfe

The builders of the ill-fated Bayesian superyacht that sunk with businessman Mike Lynch aboard is suing the British billionaire’s widow for £400m.

The Italian Sea Group (ITS), the company that built the doomed super yacht, is said to be taking Angela Bacares to court for €456m (£399m), as it blames the ship's crew for the tragic sinking. The firm is insisting that the negative press surrounding the doomed vessel lost the firm millions of euros in sales. The Bayesian was pulled from the depths of the coast of Sicily last year, with Mrs Bacares, 58, surviving the tragedy which killed seven people - including her husband, another tech tycoon, 59, and their daughter Hannah, 18. In the aftermath of the sinking, Ms Bacares recalled the 'very sudden' moment their superyacht Bayesian went into peril.

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's superyacht the Bayesian is moved after being lifted to the surface near the fishing town of Porticello, Sicily. Seven people died when the Bayesian sank off the coast of the Italian island, including billionaire Mr Lynch. Picture: Alamy

However, the movement did not alarm Mrs Bacares, who said she felt 'reassured' by the crew after they successfully navigated a 'really bad storm' near Naples two weeks prior. Now, The Telegraph alleges that the court case bought by the Italian superyacht maker against the former Autonomy chief's widow, who is now the legal owner of Revtom, the Isle of Man-registered company that owned the £30m vessel. TISG, the builder bringing the case, is majority-owned by Italian yachting millionaire Giovanni Costantino. It claims the crew’s incompetence and negligence ultimately led to the sinking of the boat, which was struck by a freak weather system - likened by many to a tornado- during the night, close to the Sicilian coast. A source close to the Lynch family told The Telegraph: “This claim is as cynical as it is predictable. The UK investigation has raised serious, unresolved questions about the yacht’s design, stability and operating characteristics, including vulnerabilities unknown to the owner and crew.

Mike Lynch leaves the Rolls Building in London following the civil case over his £8.4 billion sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011. Picture: Alamy