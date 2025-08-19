Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah were among the seven people who died in the sinking. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Businessman Mike Lynch's widow Angela Bacares has remembered the 'very sudden' moment their superyacht Bayesian went into peril.

Mrs Bacares, 58, survived the tragedy off the cost of Sicily last summer which killed seven people including her husband, a tech tycoon, 59, and their daughter Hannah, 18. However, the movement did not alarm Mrs Bacares, who said she felt 'reassured' by the crew after they successfully navigated a 'really bad storm' near Naples two weeks prior. On August 19, 2024, she recalled waking at around 4am at which point the £30million vessel was 'moving up and down and swaying'. However, the movement did not alarm Ms Bacares, who said she felt 'reassured' by the crew after they successfully navigated a 'really bad storm' near Naples two weeks prior. Read more: Estate of Bayesian superyacht victim Mike Lynch facing bankruptcy following £700million fraud ruling Read more: 'Extreme winds' sank Bayesian superyacht killing Brit tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his daughter and five others

Mr Lynch's widow Mrs Bacares recalled something 'catastrophic' happening before the vessel sank. Picture: PA

She said in a statement according to the Daily Mail that she did not believe they were in a 'serious situation' even thought objects began to slide until 'something catastrophic happened’ Mrs Bacares added: "I think something catastrophic happened to make the boat roll over, but it was all very sudden." In May, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) published an interim report revealing that wind gusts of 63.4 knots (73.0mph) hitting the yacht from the side were enough to capsize it. MAIB investigator Simon Graves noted that the sails had not been hoisted and the vessel was 'running on its engine' at the time of the accident. “That indicated a vulnerability that the owner and the crew would not have known about,” he added.