Mike Tapp has been sacked as immigration minister - weeks after being embroiled in a row with home secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Amid cabinet appointments following Andy Burnham, Mr Tapp confirmed that he had left the government on X.

The MP for Dover & Deal said: "I am no longer the Minister for Migration and Citizenship where I was predominantly overseeing our legal migration system.

"For me, service has always meant putting the country first, and I’m proud to have approached the role with that principle at its heart.

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