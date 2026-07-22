Mike Tapp sacked as immigration minister weeks after Mahmood article row
Mike Tapp has been sacked as immigration minister - weeks after being embroiled in a row with home secretary Shabana Mahmood.
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Amid cabinet appointments following Andy Burnham, Mr Tapp confirmed that he had left the government on X.
The MP for Dover & Deal said: "I am no longer the Minister for Migration and Citizenship where I was predominantly overseeing our legal migration system.
"For me, service has always meant putting the country first, and I’m proud to have approached the role with that principle at its heart.
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I am no longer the Minister for Migration and Citizenship where I was predominantly overseeing our legal migration system.— Mike Tapp MP (@MikeTappTweets) July 22, 2026
For me, service has always meant putting the country first, and I’m proud to have approached the role with that principle at its heart.
Every decision I…
"Every decision I made in the Home Office began with my top priority: our national security.
"Our immigration system is also about people. That is why compassion must sit alongside firmness, striking the right balance to protect our country, support our economy, and uphold confidence in the system.
He added: "I am dissapointed [sic] to be leaving government, but I have no regrets remaining loyal to Keir Starmer until the end.
"This Labour Government must succeed - for the good of our country. I will be working every single day to help deliver for the British people."