Mike Tindall has revealed his dad Phil has died aged 79 after a more than two-decade battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The rugby legend revealed his father Phil had died after a long battle with Parkinson's. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Mike Tindall has revealed hisdad Phil has died aged 79 after a more than two-decade battle with Parkinson’s disease.

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The former England rugby legend shared the news on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, saying: “Unfortunately, my dad passed away last week.” Phil Tindall was a former captain of Otley Rugby Club in West Yorkshire. A minute’s silence in his memory has been held at the club before their match against Chester. Read more: Burnham promises ‘I’ll back rugby league from the highest office’ Read more: 'Super happy' Zara Tindall wins first major equestrian title in almost 20 years days after Princess Anne's birthday

Mike Tindall is married to Zara Tindall, granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Alamy