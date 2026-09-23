Mike Tindall reveals dad has died aged 79 after battle with Parkinson’s
Mike Tindall has revealed his dad Phil has died aged 79 after a more than two-decade battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Mike Tindall has revealed hisdad Phil has died aged 79 after a more than two-decade battle with Parkinson’s disease.
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The former England rugby legend shared the news on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, saying: “Unfortunately, my dad passed away last week.”
Phil Tindall was a former captain of Otley Rugby Club in West Yorkshire. A minute’s silence in his memory has been held at the club before their match against Chester.
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Tindall, is married to Zara Tindall, said he was grateful to the club for the tribute. He said: “Big shout-out to Otley Rugby Club.
“They played Chester on the weekend, and they did a minute’s silence to my dad, who was captain in ’72, ’73.”
Phil Tindall had lived with Parkinson’s since being diagnosed in 2003, the same year Mike helped England win the Rugby World Cup.
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