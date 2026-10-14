The former champion has previously said his first ever fight happened when he was a child afte someone killed his pet pigeon

Mike Tyson i(pictured in 2015) is accused of Tyson breaching a sponsorship agreement requiring him to speak to a "talking pigeon", in order to attend a fight with Jake Paul. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is engulfed in a legal battle after he allegedly refused to appear on a livestream to be interviewed by a talking giant pigeon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gambling promoter Medier claims Tyson breached a sponsorship agreement in order to attend a fight with YouTuber Jake Paul. The former heavyweight champion is accused of refusing to appear on the "goofy" livestream being interviewed by a presenter dressed as the bird. Tyson is said to have cancelled an agreed appearance at a conference in Amsterdam in order to fight Paul on July 20 2024, in Dallas. Lawyers for Tyson deny the breach was related to the Paul fight, and say disagreements arose when he was given a script for a "Talking Pigeon" livestream. Read more: Burnham embraces Zelenskyy in Downing Street as PM shows support for Ukraine following Trump-Putin diesel deal Read more: Trump faces backlash after sharing 'sickening' clip of British man mauled to death by tiger along with other bizarre AI generated tiger videos

Mike Tyson is accused of Tyson breaching a sponsorship agreement requring him to speak to a "talking pigeon", in order to attend a fight with Jake Paul. Picture: Imago/Alamy

The script had him taking part in an interview show with a presenter dressed as a pigeon, but his lawyers say he agreed to be filmed playing casino games and to teach the presenters to box using a mannequin of his former opponent Evander Holyfield. Tyson has previously said his first ever fight happened when he was ten years old, and someone killed his pet pigeon. Medier, a Cyprus-based company which promotes online gambling brand Rabona, say they paid Tyson $833,334 £633,827) and are asking for the return of the fees and payment of damages. The sponsorship was organised through Tyson's sponsorship company Tryannic, which is run by his wife Lakiha Tyson.

Tyson and social media star turned boxer Jake Paul in their fight in November 2024. Picture: UPI/Alamy

Ali Reza Sinai, representing Medier, said the fee Tyson would be paid for the gambling deal was dwarfed by "the 20 million dollars it is widely reported Mr Tyson was paid to attend fight in Texas". Amanda Hadkiss, representing Tyson and Tyrannic, argued in written submissions that Medier breached the agreement by not being able to “georestrict” streams in specified countries and sending out press releases in the US where they were not licensed for gambling. Giving evidence at the court in London on Wednesday, Tyson’s wife denied the live-stream with the gambling company was cancelled because of the contract with Netflix.

The sponsorship was organised through Tyson’s sponsorship company Tryannic, which is run by his wife Lakiha Tyson. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy