It marked a third straight game where Arsenal – who have suffered a series of injuries this season – have won by a margin of just one goal

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Manager Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal are in survival mode after he lost another two defenders to injury before overseeing a nervous 2-1 win against Brighton to move back to the top of the Premier League.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jurrien Timber was ruled out of Saturday’s fixture with an injury sustained on Boxing Day, while Riccardo Calafiori was forced out of the starting line-up with a problem suffered in the warm-up. Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera were both unavailable, too, as Declan Rice was deployed at the Emirates as an emergency right-back. Despite their defensive woes, Arsenal appeared in cruise control after Martin Odegaard landed his first goal of the season before Georginio Rutter put through his own net. However, Diego Gomez struck back on the 64th minute and David Raya was then needed to produce a fine save to allow Arsenal to take the win and pull two points clear of Manchester City. Read more: England end 15-year wait for Test win in Australia with wild two-day triumph Read more: Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal character after ’emotionally tough’ equaliser

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal and Jack Hinshelwood of Brighton & Hove Albion in action. Picture: Visionhaus/Getty Images

It marked a third straight game where Arsenal – who have suffered a series of injuries this season – have won by a margin of just one goal and Arteta admitted: “At the moment we have survived six months. There’s another five and a half to go, so hopefully things will get better. “What I like is that we have a lot of issues and we’re dealing with it in an incredible way. Yesterday we lost Jurrien and today we lost Calafiori in the warm-up. “You speak to Declan and tell him he needs to play there as a full-back and he said: ‘Okay, I’m up for a challenge, I’m going to do my best.’ And that attitude is great to witness. “You saw the performance he put in. That’s the spirit and that’s how much our players want it.” Arsenal had a number of chances to put the game out of Brighton’s reach, but their failure to do so led to an edgy finale.

William Saliba of Arsenal controls the ball whilst under pressure from Yankuba Minteh of Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty Images