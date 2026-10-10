Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who served as Pep Guardiola’s assistant for three years between 2016 and 2019, has now spoken publicly following the verdict

The Arsenal manager worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City for three years. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Mikel Arteta has insisted his conscience is clear after his former club Manchester City were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Arsenal manager worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City for three years and was speaking publicly for the first time since an independent commission found the club had breached more than 100 financial regulations between 2009-10 and 2017-18. Manchester City have since lodged an appeal against the commission’s decision, with current manager Enzo Maresca insisting the club’s success has not been tainted. Speaking at a news conference at Arsenal’s London Colney headquarters on Friday, Arteta urged for the “process to be respected”. Arteta, who largely refused to comment on the case, joined Arsenal from City in 2019. Read more: Manchester City 'not above the rules', Downing Street says after Burnham's comments sparked backlash Read more: Could Manchester City be expelled from the Premier League?

Manchester City have since lodged an appeal against the commission’s decision, with current manager Enzo Maresca insisting the club’s success has not been tainted. Picture: Getty

Asked directly if his conscience was clear, Arteta replied: “Yes.” It was put to Arteta that he was in a “unique” position, having worked as a senior figure at City. “The process has been going for various years,” he said. “That process is still not finished. So, it is very difficult to express how I feel, because it is not resolved." He added: “When it is resolved I can talk with clarity and tell you exactly how I feel.” When asked whether he was looking forward to a resolution, Arteta said: “We need to trust that the people in charge will resolve it in the timeframe that they believe is the best for everybody.” Arteta was then asked whether the Premier League remains the best in the world, despite City’s guilty verdict casting a shadow over the division. “One hundred per cent,” he said. Arteta also chose not to disclose whether he had spoken to Guardiola since the verdict was announced a fortnight ago. “I prefer not to answer those questions,” he said.

Arteta also chose not to disclose whether he had spoken to Guardiola since the verdict was announced a fortnight ago. Picture: Getty