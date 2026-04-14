A fuelled-up Mikel Arteta said he is “on fire” and holds “zero fear” that Arsenal’s season is on the brink of a devastating collapse as he launched a passionate defence of his under-attack side.

Before they face their title rivals, Arsenal will host Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Emirates guarding a slender one-goal lead from the opening fixture.

The Gunners’ campaign is in danger of falling apart after a third domestic defeat in a row opened the Premier League title door to Manchester City, who they play in a pivotal match at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

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Arsenal have finished league runners-up for the past three seasons, and they have failed to win a trophy since the 2020 FA Cup – the sole silverware of Arteta’s six-and-a-half-year tenure.

And there is a growing feeling of deja vu among a nervous Arsenal fanbase.

However, in a bid to calm the club’s supporters, Arteta insisted: “There is no fear. Pure fire. That’s it. Me, the first one. Pure fire. That’s what I want to see on the players, on the people, on myself.

“Fire! I’m on fire. I’m on fire. That’s it. Nothing else. I’m dreaming so much. I’ve done so much to be in this position because I know how this club was. I’ve done so much and this is beauty.

“We are in April, we have an incredible opportunity ahead of us. Let’s confront it, let’s go for it by really putting absolutely everything into it.

“I want to get it done for all these people that have been in this journey with us. And because they deserve it, because it’s been unbelievable. That’s what is driving me every single day.

“I have zero fear. Fear I had when, ‘oh, if we don’t get this done, this club, I don’t know what is going to happen.’ That was fear. Now, there’s no fear. It’s just purpose, fire, direction and conviction that we’re going to do it.”

Asked if he is seeing the same fire within his players, Arteta replied: “Yes, big time.”

Arsenal entered last month bidding to win an unprecedented quadruple, but their loss against City in the Carabao Cup final was followed by a shock FA Cup exit to Southampton.

Their defeat against Bournemouth allows City the chance to reduce the gap at the top to three points – with a game in hand – if they beat the Gunners on Sunday.

Arsenal are without a top-flight trophy in 22 years, and have never won the Champions League or even reached the semi-finals on the biggest European stage for two consecutive seasons.

And Arteta, whose side lost to Paris St Germain in last term’s semis, continued: “What we are trying to achieve is difficult, is challenging, and is bumpy and it’s supposed to be like this.

“I said to the players, ‘guys, we are trying to do something that hasn’t been done in the history of the club in 140 years. So that tells you the difficulty of what you are doing’.

“For other clubs, that’s the daily meal. For us, no. So we value a lot where we are. We have the opportunity tomorrow to go to the semi-finals. We are competing to win the Premier League and we are in a really strong position. So the team is doing something incredible because it’s never been done before.”

Declan Rice will face a late fitness test after missing training on Tuesday while Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber – also absent from the open session – are both doubts.