Many stores in Milan's luxury shopping district have removed merchandise from their windows as a precaution.

Police officers in riot gear are guarding the square during a gathering of right-wing political parties. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Italy's government will dispatch 500 army troops to "defend Milan" after two days of unrest that saw demonstrators clash with police, loot shops and vandalise property, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said.

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The deployment is expected to be included in a package of security measures to be approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Shops in central Milan closed early on Monday and boarded up their windows, fearing a fresh outbreak of violence in Italy’s financial capital. "From words to action: 500 more troops to defend Milan," Salvini, head of the co-ruling right-wing League party, wrote on social media. Most stores in Milan's Via Montenapoleone luxury shopping district, home to brands including Chanel, Tiffany and Dior, had removed merchandise from their windows as a precaution, while police patrolled the street and a handful of tourists looked on. Read more: Keep Calm and Carry On: Parisians drink on as France burns and more than 2,400 people arrested over riots Read more: Macron condemns 'violent' riots in France and promises to help young people build a 'desirable future' - as arrest toll hits 2,000

Right-wing political parties demonstrate against the destruction and looting that took place during the protests. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

Empty store fronts out of fear of looting. Picture: Independent Photo Agency Srl/Alamy

Several hundred hooded protesters, many believed to be minors, set bins ablaze and looted shops in the city centre over the weekend after an initially peaceful demonstration on Saturday over poor public services and rising costs. Among the stores ransacked were sports retailers Decathlon and Arc'teryx and mobile phone operator Vodafone, footage showed. Stores such as clothing brands Levi's and Under Armour, as well as Decathlon, covered their shop windows with cardboard and wooden panels. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who faces a national election next year, condemned the violence and chaired a meeting with ministers and security chiefs on Monday to discuss the situation.

Damage to a Decathlon store in Milan, Italy, on October 18. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

Clashes and Looting in Downtown Milan on October 18. Picture: Independent Photo Agency Srl/Alamy

"The government will respond firmly to these attacks on the state, including through measures aimed at curbing violence by minors," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who also serves as deputy prime minister like Salvini, wrote on X. As part of the planned crackdown, Corriere della Sera newspaper said Meloni was considering extending preventive detention for minors and cracking down on youth gangs, bringing forward some provisions contained in an existing security bill currently being examined by parliament.

Meloni is considering extending preventive detention for minors and cracking down on youth gangs. Picture: Independent Photo Agency Srl/Alamy