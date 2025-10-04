Portsmouth have led tributes to former owner Milan Mandaric, who has died at the age of 87 following a short illness.

Mandaric – who bought Pompey out of administration in 1999 and took the south-coast club into the Premier League under manager Harry Redknapp – also had spells as chairman at Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday.

A statement from Mandaric’s family on the Portsmouth website read: “The family of Milan Mandaric are deeply saddened to announce his passing earlier today in a Belgrade hospital following a short illness.

“Milan will be fondly remembered as chairman and owner of Portsmouth, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday in the UK, along with a number of US and European clubs.

“His love for football was only surpassed by that for his family; he will be sadly missed by his two daughters and three grandchildren. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.”

Serbian-American businessman Mandaric left Fratton Park in 2006 and soon completed a takeover of Leicester.

The Foxes went on to win League One with manager Nigel Pearson before Mandaric sold the East Midlands club to Vichai Srivaddhnaprabha.

