A tram has derailed and slammed into a building in the centre of Milan, killing two people and injuring dozens.

The incident, along the central Vittorio Veneto avenue, came as the city is hosting its seasonal fashion shows and is in the interim between hosting the Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

The Number 9 tram runs through the heart of Italy's financial capital.

It was supposed to have continued straight along Vittorio Veneto and was going at a high speed.

But it suddenly swerved at a switch track that is used by another tram line and went off its usual course, according to video of the crash broadcast by Sky TG24.

