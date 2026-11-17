The former Labour health secretary will lay out a raft of new policies to slash youth unemployment today, including a Youth Opportunity Service, cutting national insurance on under-25s and restricting access to disability benefits

By Issy Clarke

Labour's youth unemployment tsar has called for an end to young people "doom-scrolling" in their bedrooms ahead of a landmark report to get young people back into work.

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Former health secretary Alan Milburn will today lay out reforms intended to cut the number of jobless youngsters by half in the next 10 years. The long-awaited report will set out a goal to help more than half a million young people into work, education or training by 2036. Milburn told LBC the record-breaking number of unemployed young people was "not inevitable" but rather a policy "choice" and claimed the UK's youth joblessness rate could be the best in Europe within 10 years. Speaking on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, he said eligibility for benefits would be tightened as he warned that too many young people were being pushed towards "ruinous life choices with more poverty and no prospect of prosperity". Read More: 'Cut national insurance for under-25s to help tackle Neets crisis,' major review to say Read More: Milburn cannot solve the Neets crisis alone. Businesses and schools must build pathways into work

However, he insisted benefits cuts would not be "arbitrary", warning this risked deepening the crisis. "Anxiety and ADHD won't be a way to get out of work," he told Nick. "It will instead be a question of what can you do, how can we support you." He went on: "We should give young people an opportunity to work." "These are not arbitrary benefit cuts. If you do that, you plunge more young people into destitution and poverty. "We have got to make sure we recognise the different needs of different people. "If the choice is doom-scrolling in your bedroom or working four or five hours a week, doing a bit of community service, doing a part-time job, doing an apprenticeship, getting a college place, that is a far better choice for young people. "Because right now we're setting too many young people up for ruinous life chances, more poverty, no prospect of prosperity, and we've got to change that." He said there was "absolutely no doubt" that Rachel Reeves' 15% National Insurance hike had damaged the youth job market, and that the Government would need to "course-correct".

"We've got to make it easier and less risky for an employer to take on a young person," he said. "So we should cut National Insurance contributions for employers in those sectors that employ most young people— retail and hospitality— to make it cheaper and easier for an employer to take on a young person." Sounding an optimistic note, Milburn said the UK's NEET rate could be the "best in Europe in 10 years" if politicians make the right choices. "We've got to make sure that young people have got the opportunities to earn or learn that are available in other countries," he said. "It's not that other countries have got better young people than we have. It's just that they've made better choices than we have and they've set up better systems. "And we say that within 10 years, it's entirely possible that we can get the NEET rate down to being the best in Europe. Every young person should be earning or learning. "That way, we can have full employment and education participation for the young, and we can end long-term youth unemployment for good."

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has already said the “status quo clearly isn’t working” and that his Government is “ready to to grasp the nettle here and make a better system for young people”. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The number of so-called 'Neets', those under the age of 25 who are not in employment, education or training, has reached over a million in recent months. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday the UK's youth unemployment rate remains at 15.1%. Meanwhile, the rate of UK-wde unemployment fell to 4.6% in the three months to September. Mr Milburn's proposals will be laid out in just a few hours, with the stated goal of making "work not welfare the future for the next generation". He has previously warned the figure could rise from one in eight to one in six by 2031 without action, representing 1.25 million young people. It is estimated the crisis is costing the UK around £125 billion a year – taking in factors including losses in taxes alongside higher health and welfare spending. He previously said he would use the report to insist radical change is needed, arguing “youth participation has to run through public policy like a stick of rock”.

He has already acknowledged his proposals would not be “pain-free”, giving a candid warning that they could lead to some people getting less financial support. In a speech on Tuesday, he will say the current youth unemployment rate is not just an economic crisis but also a moral one. His report will set out a national ambition to reduce the Neet rate by more than half from 13% to around 5% by 2036, which he will say would make the UK one of Europe’s best performers on youth participation. The UK rate has never been lower than 9.7% since data began in 2001. His recommendations for wholesale reform of the system, including early years and schools, apprenticeships and health and welfare support, would result in 600,000 more young people in education, employment or training each year – around 440,000 of whom would be in sustained work – by 2036, according to modelling for the report. Parts of his report have already been publicised, including a proposal for a new “youth allowance” for under-25s, which would stop them receiving the disability benefit personal independence payment (Pip) and the health element of universal credit (UC). Statistics released earlier this month also showed just under half (45.3%) of Neets were classed as disabled in the year to March – a proportion which has more than doubled in just over a decade.

Charities have voiced concern at the idea of cutting benefit support which is currently aimed at covering the extra costs that come with living with a disability. But Mr Milburn is expected to frame the change as moving from writing a cheque to creating an opportunity for young people to work, and has suggested new investment in support, training and jobs will come before any benefit changes. His report will set out how the country is “at a fork in the road and half measures will not do”, arguing “a complete system reset is needed”. He will say: “A lost generation is not inevitable. A work generation is possible.” Other reported recommendations include gradually cutting national insurance paid by businesses on workers aged under 25, starting in retail and hospitality, as well as a “legal guarantee” of work, training or employment support for young people, with those who refuse to take up the offer potentially losing benefits. A new so-called youth opportunity service – across all of England by 2029 – will aim to ensure employment, careers, health and practical support are available to a young person, with a personalised participation plan and a named adviser. An opportunity guarantee would offer a route into education, training or work, while a support guarantee would provide any health, employment and practical help needed alongside it. The report aims to double the number of young people completing apprenticeships over the decade, helping to establish them as a mainstream route for school leavers. At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Milburn is expected to say: “A lost generation is not a fact of life. It is a choice. And I believe it is the wrong one. “Not just because it is a fiscal crisis or an economic crisis. But because it is a moral one. “We are failing as a nation to gift the next generation the opportunities they need to succeed. “It is time for a new settlement that makes work not welfare the future for the next generation. “Demographic change makes getting young people into work a necessity. Britain’s future relies on us backing young people.”